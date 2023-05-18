Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur channels her 'desi girl' avatar in first official red carpet appearance

Mrunal Thakur made her first official red carpet appearance at Cannes 2023 in a shimmery saree designed by Falguni Shane Peacock

Mrunal Thakur shared pictures of her first red carpet look for Cannes 2023

After turning heads in a black sequined ensemble, Mrunal Thakur made her first red carpet appearance at the 76th Cannes Film Festival draped in a stunning Falguni and Shane Peacock saree. The actress has officially made her first of the two red-carpet appearances at the Cannes Film Festival, marking her first appearance at the India pavilion last night.

Fans were waiting with immense eagerness to see her red carpet appearances and she sure hasn't disappointed. Donning the perfect 'Desi Girl' avatar, Mrunal stunned in her beaded embroidered saree custom-made by Falguni and Shane Peacock, paired with shoes by Jimmy Choo and earrings from Outhouse jewellery.

"Thank you @falgunishanepeacockindia for this absolute stunner and for making me feel like the #DesiGirl I am," Mrunal wrote as she shared some candid poses in the outfit at Cannes. Take a look:

Mrunal Thakur, who is attending the Cannes Film Festival for the first time, had also built suspense around her first red carpet look at Cannes 2023, as she shared a sneak peek of her preparations. The Super 30 star took to her Instagram Story and posted a picture of some beautiful creations by renowned fashion designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock. She can be seen resting her head on Shane's shoulder and holding Falguni's arms.

The Internet has gone crazy since last evening when Mrunal took to social media to showcase her first causal OOTD look by Dhruv Kapoor ahead red carpet at the Indian Pavilion in Cannes.

The actress is proving that she is here to make a bold fashion statement, as she posted her first photos from the French Riviera. Donning a black sequined jacket and lace flared pants, Mrunal shared photos of herself pulling off a variety of poses on the second day of the festival.

Talking about other Bollywood actress' outfits at Cannes 2023, Sara Ali Khan represented India with pride. Wearing Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's embellished ivory-cream lehenga, the Kedarnath actress looked radiant at Cannes 2023. Esha Gupta also made a notable entrance at the Cannes Film Festival 2023, gracing the red carpet in a stunning white Nicholas Jebran gown. Urvashi Rautela also made her red carpet appearances in a pink tulle gown one Day 1 and in a orange ruffled one on Day 2 of Cannes.

