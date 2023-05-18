Mrunal Thakur shared her first photos from Cannes 2023, before making her red carpet debut at the prestigious festival.

Mrunal Thakur's first photos from Cannes 2023

Listen to this article 'Yes I Cannes': Mrunal Thakur pairs black sequined jacket with lace pants for a sultry first look x 00:00

Mrunal Thakur is yet to make her red carpet debut at Cannes 2023, but she is surely turning heads already. The actress is proving that she is here to make a bold fashion statement, as she posted her first photos from the French Riviera. Donning a black sequined jacket and lace flared pants, Mrunal shared photos of herself pulling off a variety of poses on the second day of the festival.

"I didn’t come this far to only come this far. #YesICannes. Ready to take on the @festivaldecannes experience. Join me on this glamorous little journey," she wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

The Sita Ramam star also shared a Reel which included some shots of Cannes as well as that of her look. She wrote, "I was always punished in school for day-dreaming…. Well I am living that dream all day now."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

Mrunal Thakur, who is attending the Cannes Film Festival for the first time, also shared a glimpse of her preparations. The Super 30 star took to her Instagram Story and posted a picture of some beautiful creations by renowned fashion designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock. She can be seen resting her head on Shane's shoulder and holding Falguni's arms.

Excited about her Cannes debut, Mrunal had earlier said, "I am thrilled to be attending the Cannes Film Festival for the first time... I am looking forward to interacting with global filmmakers, exploring new opportunities, and showcasing the talent that Indian cinema has to offer."

Talking about other Bollywood actress' outfits at Cannes 2023, Sara Ali Khan represented India with pride. She displayed a complete desi avatar for her first-ever red carpet appearance, impressing both her fellow countrymen and citizens worldwide. Wearing Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's embellished ivory-cream lehenga, the Kedarnath actress looked radiant at Cannes 2023. She elegantly tucked her veil into her hair and showcased her million-dollar smile as she graced the red carpet. Sara Ali Khan complemented her Indian attire with minimal makeup and traditional jewellery, completing her stunning Indian look.

Also read: Oscar winner Guneet Monga walks Cannes 2023 red carpet with Union Minister L Murugan

Esha Gupta also made a notable entrance at the Cannes Film Festival 2023, gracing the red carpet in a stunning white Nicholas Jebran gown. Apart from Mrunal Thakur, Sara Ali Khan, and Esha Gupta, 'Samrat Pritiviraj' actress and Miss World 2017 pageant winner Manushi Chillar has made her Cannes debut this year.