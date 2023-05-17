Oscar winner Guneet Monga walks Cannes 2023 red carpet with Union Minister L Murugan

Cannes 2023: Guneet Monga walked the red carpet with Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan, who is leading the Indian delegation at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival.

Guneet Monga with Union Minister L Murugan at Cannes 2023

Guneet Monga, the producer of the Oscar-winning documentary The Elephant Whisperers, is part of the Indian delegation to Cannes 2023. She walked the red carpet with Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan, who is leading the Indian delegation at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. Both were dressed in traditional attire. Murugan wore a white shirt with the national flag on its left side and a G20 logo on the right. He paired it with a 'veshti' to represent his culture at the global level. Guneet, on the other hand, opted for a golden-toned saree.

Sharing pictures from the red carpet, Guneet wrote, "So delighted to be at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 as a part of the Indian government delegation. India is now on the global stage in world cinema, and it's an honour to be a part of this momentous occasion. I want to take a moment to express my gratitude to the Indian government and FICCI for providing me with this incredible opportunity to represent our country on this global stage."

"It's great to be back home at Cannes. I love the energy of the festival and just walking up and down the street, meeting friends from the fraternity and celebrating cinema. It makes my heart swell with pride to see Indian cinema being cherished on a global stage at a prestigious film festival such as Cannes. To be able to celebrate the power of Indian cinema and witness its ability to bring people together is no less than a spectacle," she added.

Ahead of Cannes, Murugan told ANI, "The embroidery on the shirt has been done by my local tailor. It makes me immensely proud to wear the tricolour on my chest. Since we are doing so many events and showcasing our heritage at the G20 year-long plan, it is only fit that we tell the world about it," he added. Murugan went to the event last year too and India was the Country of Honour.

Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy is being screened in Midnight Screenings and Nehemich in the La Cinef section of the Festival de Cannes. Apart from these, many Indian films are slotted for being screened in Marche du Films. A restored Manipuri film Ishanhou, will be showcased in the 'Classics' section.