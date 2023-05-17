Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan takes on Day 2 in a white saree draped with an innovative twist

On the second day of Cannes 2023, Sara Ali Khan posed in a white saree by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, draped in a unique fashion

Sara Ali Khan's look on Day 2 of Cannes 2023 had a unique twist

The Cannes Film Festival has made a grand beginning and Indian stars are making their presence felt at the prestigious event with full fervour. After making a classy debut at the red carpet in an off-white lehenga at the opening ceremony, Sara Ali Khan went for a slightly Indo-Western look on Day 2. The actress wore a saree, albeit with an innovative twist.

Her look for Cannes 2023 Day 2 was also designed by Anu Jani Sandeep Khosla, who had designed the lehenga she wore on Day 1. Expert saree draper Dolly Jain showed her creativity with the saree as she draped it around Sara Ali Khan's waist in a unique manner, with the pallu falling loosely on her arm, giving the saree the look of a gown, with a long train that billowed in the sea breeze.

Sara wore it with a beaded black and white blouse, matching the border of the saree. Her hair was tied in a French bun with a few loose strands, with nude lipstick and pearl studs in her ears. She was the picture of elegance. Take a look:

Earlier in the day, pictures of the Atrangi Re actress posing with famous supermodel Naomi Campbell at the Cannes 2023 after-party surfaced. The actress looks absolutely stunning in black and gold couture that she has opted for as she poses alongside the famous supermodel.

The 27-year-old actress walked the red carpet on the opening day of the 76th Cannes Film Festival for the very first time and the Internet can't stop raving about her regal Indian look. The actress is in Cannes as a guest of the Red Sea Film Festival and Vanity Fair, where she will be attending a gala celebration of global female artistes.

The actress kicked off her Cannes debut on a desi note. She graced the international red carpet for the first time, exuding elegance. Representing Indian culture on the international platform, the actress went the desi way with her stunning off white lehenga at the opening ceremony of Cannes 2023.