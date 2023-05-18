Breaking News
Cannes 2023: 'Copying Aishwarya Rai', say netizens on Urvashi Rautela's day 2 red carpet appearance

Updated on: 18 May,2023 02:16 PM IST  |  Cannes
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Urvashi Rautela has returned to Cannes Film Festival for the second time. The actress has been serving looks for her red carpet appearance at the presitigious festival in France

Cannes 2023: 'Copying Aishwarya Rai', say netizens on Urvashi Rautela's day 2 red carpet appearance

Urvashi Rautela. Pic/PR

Urvashi Rautela is back again at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. On Day 1, she walked the red carpet in a pretty pink gown. She looked gorgeous as ever. After making heads turn on day 1 with her grand gown, she is back again with a different look. For day 2, Rautela dressed in a breathtaking sequin-frill orange gown, by ace designer Tarik Ediz , Urvashi exuded elegance and confidence as she graced the red carpet with her radiant smile and captivating presence.



 
 
 
 
 
Urvashi Rautela came for the screening of the film Kaibutsu. Urvashi Rautela certainly did not disappoint. Her choice of a sequin-fringe orange gown perfectly showcased her impeccable style and flair for making a statement. The gown, adorned with shimmering sequins, caught the light in the most enchanting way, creating a stunning visual effect as she glided down the red carpet. We must say, she was carrying it very well.

 
 
 
 
 
The vibrant orange hue of the gown beautifully complemented Urvashi's radiant complexion, making her stand out amidst the sea of celebrities. The frill detail added a touch of playfulness and movement to the outfit, giving it an ethereal and whimsical charm. Urvashi effortlessly carried the gown with grace and poise, showcasing her impeccable fashion sense and ability to command attention. Her face was flawlessly sculpted with subtle contouring, enhancing her features and giving her a chiseled look. Her eyes were the focal point of her makeup, adorned with smoky bronze tones and long, fluttering lashes that added a touch of drama and allure. Her lips were painted with a bold shade of orange, harmonizing flawlessly with her gown and tying the entire look together. 

Urvashi's choice of accessories perfectly complemented her ensemble without overpowering it. She opted for minimalistic yet striking diamond earrings Serendipity Jewelry that added a touch of sparkle to her overall look. Her hairstyle was elegantly swept back, allowing the focus to remain on her stunning gown and flawless makeup. For the accessories she also carried a mini pearl studded red bag from TÐÌDA.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan is a true blue Bollywood heroine on the Cannes red carpet in a dazzling lehenga

Cannes Film Festival 2023 Cannes Entertainment News urvashi rautela bollywood news

Mid-Day Web Stories

