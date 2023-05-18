'Dahaad' star Vijay Varma says 'It's good to be back' as he walks the Cannes red carpet for the second time, see pics!

After walking the coveted red carpet 10 years ago in 2013, Bollywood actor Vijay Varma has once again walked the red carpet at Cannes 2023

While B-Town beauties like Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chhillar, Mrunal Thakur and Esha Gupta made a stunning debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2023, the 'Gully Boy' star, actor Vijay Varma got lucky again after 2013, as he walked the coveted red carpet of Cannes Film Festival this year for the second time.

The actor who is making waves for delivering a top-notch performance in Sonakshi Sinha-starrer web series, 'Dahaad', took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a few photos from the ongoing Cannes Film Festival.

On Thursday, the 'Darlings' star treated his fans and followers with a slew of red carpet photos where he is looking dapper in an all-black Gaurav Gupta ensemble. While sharing the photos, Vijay wrote, “It good to be back hereð«¶ð»@festivaldecannes Thank u @nfdcindia @ficci_india and @mib_india for making me part of the Indian delegation at Cannes Styling @vrindaanarang Wearing @ggpanther @gauravguptaofficial”.

In the first picture shared by Vijay, he can be seen waving at the crowd. Whereas, in the last two photos, the actor can be seen standing on the red carpet posing for the photogs with a big smile.

Besides being popular for his amazing acting chops, Vijay is also quite famous for his sartorial choices and often leaves his fans and the fashion police in awe with his off-beat and gender-fluid ensembles.

Putting his best fashion foot forward, the actor made heads turn as walked the red carpet wearing a chic black suit, which consisted of a black coat and matching trousers. The 'She' actor looked dapper as he accessorised his red carpet ensemble with a silver dragonfly borch and a unique black silk bow tie.

The actor who often steals thunders on social media for his unique fashion sense, has once again grabbed the attention of his fans and netizens with his latest look from Cannes.

Reacting to Vijay's red carpet look from Cannes, Bollywood actor Ali Fazal commented, "SEXY".

Popular social media influencer, Ankush Bahuguna wrote, "Star" with a fire emoji as he reacted to Vijay's latest Insta post.

"johnny deep of India", commented one of Vijay's fans with a fire emoji.

"Oh! The dapper", commented another one.

Praising Varma for his performance in 'Dahaad', a fan wrote, "Just finished watching Dahaad @itsvijayvarma, what a brilliant performance man. fan of your versatility. Every performance of your on screen is so amazing."

Meanwhile, on the workfront, Vijay Varma is currently seen in Sonakshi Sinha's maiden web series, 'Dahaad.' Up next, he will next be seen in 'The Devotion Of Suspect X', where he will be sharing screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan.