Vijay Varma recalls stylists refusing to dress him for Cannes red carpet debut in 2013

Having completed ten years in the film industry, Vijay Varma reminisces about his experience at the Cannes Film Festival. Back in 2013, when his first film, 'Monsoon Shootout,' was screened at the esteemed festival, the actor was present. As a member of the Indian delegation at this year's event, Vijay revealed stylists refused to dress him during his debut appearance on the festival's red carpet due to his lack of recognition within the industry.

Vijay Varma gained much recognition for his portrayal in 'Dahaad,' an original series on Prime Video. In January of this year, he also made an appearance at the Berlin Film Festival during the premiere of the show in the Berlinale series section. His breakthrough role was as Moeen, a supporting character in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy'.

In a recent interview with Film Companion at Cannes, the Darlings actor admitted how he was rejected by stylists during his red-carpet debut in 2013. He said, “When I came here, I bought one jacket from Zara, which I could afford. But for the main event, for two events, they said you have to wear the whole suit. And I went to people, saying, ‘Can some designer come, can some stylist help me out?’ And they said, ‘Who’s Vijay Varma? We don’t want to dress anybody.'”

Vijay also added how he somehow got a tuxedo for the event at the last minute. “So, a friend of mine gifted me a Zara suit, which I wore for the morning photo call. And somebody stitched me a tuxedo for the red carpet. That's how I went. When I saw the pictures, they came out on Getty Images and all these places, which I didn’t have money to buy from," he said. Vijay then went on to say that he thought he looked fine as he had never been part of such an event before. He said that now when he looks at those pictures again, it gives the resemblance of a ‘Marwari Johnny Depp’.

Besides Vijay Varma, the Indian delegation at the Cannes Film Festival this year will feature actress Esha Gupta, actor Kangabam Tomba, and Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guneet Monga, who will also grace the event's red carpet.

On the work front, Vijay will be seen in the upcoming thriller film 'Afghaani Snow,' along with Tripti Dimri and Sheeba Chaddha, which will be directed by Anshai Lai.

