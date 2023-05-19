Urvashi Rautela returned to the Cannes Film Festival 2023 red carpet, seemingly drawing inspiration from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

L-Urvashi Rautella at Cannes 2023; R-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2016

Listen to this article Cannes 2023: Urvashi Rautela echoes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with blue lips at the film festival x 00:00

Urvashi Rautela has made a striking appearance at the 76th Cannes Film Festival's red carpet, and it seems she drew inspiration from the iconic Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. However, it's difficult to determine whether this is a positive or negative development.

After her dramatic entrance on the Cannes red carpet the previous day, Urvashi returned with another eye-catching look. In contrast to her fiery orange ensemble, she opted for a cool silver and blue gown, complemented by exquisite jewelry. Yet it was not her attire that captured our attention this time. Urvashi sported a vibrant blue lip, reminiscent of a look Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had debuted at Cannes several years ago.

For those unaware, in 2016, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a regular at Cannes, received severe backlash when she appeared on the red carpet wearing a lilac gown and purple lipstick. The criticism became so intense that the actress had to defend herself, clarifying that the lipstick shade was not her personal choice but a decision made by her brand and stylists.

The Festival de Cannes, also known as the Cannes Film Festival, takes place annually in Cannes, France, from May 16, 2023 to May 27, 2023. Initially established in 1946 to recognise artistic achievements, this prestigious festival offers previews of upcoming films of various genres, including documentaries, from all corners of the globe. This year, four Indian movies have been selected for screening at the Cannes Film Festival: Kennedy, Agra, Firebrand, and Ishanou.

Apart from Urvashi Rautella, other Bollywood celebs like Sara Ali Khan who made headlines for her impressive appearance at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2023. She made her Cannes debut this year had everyone's attention with her presence at the inauguration of the India pavilion event held recently, which was also attended by Oscar winner Guneet Monga, Madhur Bhandarkar and veteran south Indian actress Khushbu and more.

