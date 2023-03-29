Urvashi Rautela spotted with American singer Jason Derulo in Bandra

Breaking News
Updated on: 29 March,2023 08:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Urvashi and Jason will be soon seen together in an international music video 'Soniye' that is going to be released soon

Urvashi Rautela with Jason Derulo (Pics courtesy: Yogen Shah)


Actress Urvashi Rautela was recently spotted with international star Jason Derulo. The 'Jalebi Baby' hitmaker is in India currently for his work commitments.


Urvashi and Jason will be soon seen together in an international music video 'Soniye' that is going to be released soon.



Urvashi donned a metallic silver sleeveless plunging neckline crop top, with strings attached at the back, along with black dazzled pants and pointed flared toe pumps heels. The actress rounded up her look with diamond earrings. Urvashi rounded off her look with a perfect high, sleek ponytail, blushed cheeks, and glossy lips.


Jason chose a cool sweatshirt along with black ripped jeans and sports shoes. He sported blue coloured hair. The duo posed together for the paparazzi with all smiles and posed for them happily.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

