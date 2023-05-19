Cannes 2023: Esha Gupta goes classy with her second appearance at the festival

Esha Gupta made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year. The actress made a stylish entry at the opening ceremony on the French Riviera in a white gown with a thigh-high slit

Esha Gupta. Pic/PR

Esha Gupta is one of the Indian faces making her presence felt at the Cannes Film Festival this year. The actress made a stylish entry at the opening ceremony on the French Riviera in a white gown with a thigh-high slit, designed by Nicholas Jebran. For her second appearance, she went for a more classic look as she stepped out in a body hugging black dress by Maison Valentino.

For her day 2 in the French Riviera, Esha Gupta made a classy appearance. She was seen in a black body hugging dress that well complimented her curves. She opted for no accessories and let the Maison Valentino creation speak for itself. She tied her hair in a messy bun with strands of hair framing her face. The actress complimented the outfit with black pointed heels.

Earlier, the actress had posted a video and said, "I am delighted to be here at Cannes Film Festival 2023 as a part of Indian government delegation. I just want to take this moment to express my gratitude towards the Indian government and FICCI for providing me this opportunity on a global stage. India is now on a global stage in the world of cinema and it is an honour to be representing my country to showcase the world its unique voice and perspective in the world of cinema. Walking the red carpet at Cannes is nothing but a dream come true."

Other Indian faces who will be seen at the film festival this year include Sara Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma, Mrunal Thakur and Manushi Chillar. Content creators Niharika NM and Dolly Singh, reality TV show star Sakshi Pradhan will also be in attendance, as will Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

