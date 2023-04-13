Breaking News
Casting director, Mukesh Chhabra's mother passes away, Farah Khan, Aparshakti Khurana, Nupur Sanon arrive at the hospital

Updated on: 13 April,2023 04:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |
Written by: Sneha Singh Nishad | sneha.singh@mid-day.com

The unfortunate news of Kamal Chhabra's demise was shared on Instagram by one of the most popular celebrity photographers, Viral Bhayani on his official Instagram handle

(Pic courtesy: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)


Bollywood's most popular casting director and one of the prominent entities of the Hindi film industry, Mukesh Chhabra's mother Kamal Chhabra passed away today, i.e on April 13. 


While the reason behind her death is still not known, according to the latest updates, the last rites of Chhabra's mother are believed to take place on Friday, April 14 in Mumbai's Oshiwara. 



The unfortunate news of Kamal Chhabra's demise was shared on Instagram by one of the most popular celebrity photographers, Viral Bhayani on his official Instagram handle. 


Sharing a photo of Mukesh along with his late mother, Viral wrote, "It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of #MukeshChhabra's mother, on 13th April. Last rites will be done tomorrow on 14th April at Oshiwara. May her soul rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti".

 
 
 
 
 
According to reports, Smt. Kamal Chhabra was in ICU for the last 15 days at the Kokilaben Hospital, where she breathed her last. 

Bollywood actors Aparshakti Khurana, Nupur Sanon and filmmaker Farah Khan were some of the celebs who were spotted outside the Kokilaben Hospital on Thursday afternoon. 

 

 

