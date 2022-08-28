Caught off guard: Akshay bonded with 'Cuttputlli' crew over housie, cricket and more!

The superstar decided to play cricket in a unique way as he had a special bet with the crew members that whoever takes his wicket gets a gift from him
Akshay Kumar. Pic/AFP
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who is gearing up for the release of his streaming movie 'Cuttputlli, is known for pulling off pranks on the sets and keeping his crew engaged during the shooting of his films. In one such instance, the director of 'Cuttputlli' revealed how 'Khiladi Kumar' entertained the crew of 'Cuttputlli' as he put forth an interesting bet during a game of cricket. The superstar decided to play cricket uniquely as he had a special bet with the crew members that whoever took his wicket got a gift from him.
Also Read: Jackky Bhagnani is all set to thrill audience with crime thriller, 'Cuttputlli'
Speaking about the incident, director Ranjit Tewari said, "It's a lot of fun to shoot with Akshay sir. He will always keep the crew entertained. Sometimes he played housie with the crew besides playing cricket. Whoever won was always awarded by Akshay sir."
He added: "This clearly gave rise to a lot of competition since everyone wanted to win. This helped keep the crew motivated and it just changed the whole vibe on the set." As for 'Cuttputlli', the film, which follows the nail-biting chase of a deranged serial killer, also stars Rakul Preet Singh, and has been produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Pooja Entertainment. The film is taking the direct-to-digital route and will release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 2.
Play Quiz: Are you excited to celebrate Ganeshotsav 2022?
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever