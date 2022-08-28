Breaking News
Mumbai: Kharghar woman loses Rs 12 lakh to Instagram ‘friend’
Mumbai Crime: Man stabbed to death near Khar Subway
Sonali Phogat case: Goa Police arrest one more drug peddler
Mumbai: Anil Deshmukh complains of chest pain, taken to hospital
Noida's twin towers: Timeline from rise to imminent fall
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Caught off guard Akshay bonded with Cuttputlli crew over housie cricket and more

Caught off guard: Akshay bonded with 'Cuttputlli' crew over housie, cricket and more!

Updated on: 28 August,2022 10:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

The superstar decided to play cricket in a unique way as he had a special bet with the crew members that whoever takes his wicket gets a gift from him

Caught off guard: Akshay bonded with 'Cuttputlli' crew over housie, cricket and more!

Akshay Kumar. Pic/AFP


Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who is gearing up for the release of his streaming movie 'Cuttputlli, is known for pulling off pranks on the sets and keeping his crew engaged during the shooting of his films. In one such instance, the director of 'Cuttputlli' revealed how 'Khiladi Kumar' entertained the crew of 'Cuttputlli' as he put forth an interesting bet during a game of cricket. The superstar decided to play cricket uniquely as he had a special bet with the crew members that whoever took his wicket got a gift from him.


Also Read: Jackky Bhagnani is all set to thrill audience with crime thriller, 'Cuttputlli'

Speaking about the incident, director Ranjit Tewari said, "It's a lot of fun to shoot with Akshay sir. He will always keep the crew entertained. Sometimes he played housie with the crew besides playing cricket. Whoever won was always awarded by Akshay sir."

He added: "This clearly gave rise to a lot of competition since everyone wanted to win. This helped keep the crew motivated and it just changed the whole vibe on the set." As for 'Cuttputlli', the film, which follows the nail-biting chase of a deranged serial killer, also stars Rakul Preet Singh, and has been produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Pooja Entertainment. The film is taking the direct-to-digital route and will release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 2.

Play Quiz: Are you excited to celebrate Ganeshotsav 2022?


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Have you watched the movie Liger?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Akshay Kumar rakul preet singh Cuttputlli bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK