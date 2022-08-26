Breaking News
Rakul Preet Singh opens up about working with Akshay Kumar in 'Cuttputlli'

Updated on: 26 August,2022 02:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Akshay Kumar plays Arjan Sethi, a dutiful sub-inspector who took an oath to keep the people of Kasauli safe

Rakul Preet Singh opens up about working with Akshay Kumar in 'Cuttputlli'

Rakul Preet Singh and Akshay Kumar. Pics/Yogen Shah, AFP


Ahead of the release of 'Cuttputlli', actor Rakul Preet Singh opened up about working with superstar Akshay Kumar in the film. "I have always been a huge fan of Akshay sir, I had only heard of his discipline but now I witnessed it. I think he is amazing when it comes to loving his work, respecting his work, and being diligently involved in every process of it. Also what I love about Akshay sir is that his energy on set is to bring everyone together and that's something I learned, so, all in all, it was an amazing experience," she shared.


Akshay Kumar plays Arjan Sethi, a dutiful sub-inspector who took an oath to keep the people of Kasauli safe. However, fate has other plans as the killer strikes from the shadows of terror, leaving behind no trace of evidence, except a body. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Pooja Entertainment, Directed by Ranjit M Tewari Cuttputli unmasks the killer and decodes the mystery using Arjan's skills to understand the psyche of the murderer.


The film's plot follows the small-town cop in his pursuit of the person behind serial killings plaguing Kasauli. Intrigued by the recurring pattern of the murders, Sethi embarks on a thrilling roller coaster ride where he seeks to find the link between the murders and the face behind them. During his investigations, the murderer's presence rings closer to home as his life, family, and love face the killer's ire in a twisted turn of fate.

Speaking about the upcoming film, in a statement, Akshay said, "Set once upon a time in Kasauli amidst the backdrop of nature's beauty, the film unveils incidents of ugly killings. It's filled with enthralling twists and turns. I play an underdog investigation officer, Arjan Sethi who is on a trail to catch the psychopath killer whose motives are unpredictable and unclear. Here, revenge is an illusion and the last act of the movie is unthinkable and will take you by total surprise - and that's what makes it unique!!"

'Cuttputlli' will be released exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar on September 2.

