It’s not over until it’s over for Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh

Updated on: 16 August,2022 07:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Uma Ramasubramanian | uma@mid-day.com

Sources say almost 10 months after the film’s wrap-up, Akshay to shoot a dance number with Rakul for Production No 41

Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh


Moving on from the underwhelming performance of his latest release 'Raksha Bandhan', Akshay Kumar is single-mindedly focusing on the tentatively-titled 'Production No 41'. The Ranjit M Tewari-directed film, which also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Sargun Mehta, is said to be a thriller and has been shot across the UK. While the superstar had wrapped up the project last October, it is now learnt that he will film a special number in Mumbai this week.    


A source reveals, “The makers have planned a special dance number that will feature Akshay and Rakul. Choreographer Ahmed Khan has been roped in to design the song. The groundwork has begun — while the background dancers are already rehearsing for it, an elaborate set has been erected in Kandivali. It will be shot with the leads in the coming days.”

Also Read: Akshay Kumar: I'm not a race horse


According to reports, the film — produced by Jackky and Vashu Bhagnani — is a remake of Tamil hit 'Ratsasan' (2018). It marks Kumar’s second collaboration with the director after their espionage thriller, 'Bell Bottom' (2021).  

