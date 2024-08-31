Actor-filmmaker Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming political drama Emergency has encountered a roadblock at the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) due to threats

Actor-filmmaker Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming political drama Emergency has encountered a roadblock at the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). In a video message on social media, she denied rumours that her film has been certified for release. “This is not true. In fact, our film was cleared earlier, but its certification has been halted due to several threats,” she stated. The thriller, based on the 1975 Emergency, has recently been in the headlines as a section of people have protested against its content. Kangana, who also serves as a Parliamentarian from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, revealed that both she and members of the Censor Board have received threats. Additionally, there is immense pressure to cut certain scenes, such as Indira Gandhi’s assassination, the involvement of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, and the subsequent Punjab riots of 1984. Kangana added, “I don’t know what we will show then—just a blackout in the film? This is an unbelievable time for me, and I am sorry for the state of things in this country.” Emergency, initially scheduled for release last October is now slated to arrive on September 6. Recently, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) issued a legal notice to the CBFC, demanding a halt to the film’s release, citing concerns that it could incite communal tension and spread misinformation, particularly regarding the portrayal of the Sikh community.

The homecoming

Despite the disappointing performance of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, director Ali Abbas Zafar seems to retain the confidence of his mentor, Aditya Chopra. Ali, who made his debut with Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011) and went on to direct Gunday (2014), Sultan (2016), and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017)—all backed by Yash Raj Films—is now set to return to the banner. Although the specifics of the films Ali and Adi will collaborate on have not been finalised, trade sources suggest that they will be original projects designed for the big screen. It is believed that there is a strong possibility of Super Soldier, starring Katrina Kaif, being one of their collaborations.

Gunning for glory

Rajkummar Rao grew a year wiser yesterday, celebrating his 40th birthday. To mark the occasion, the makers of his upcoming film unveiled its title and first look. Directed by Pulkit, Raj’s next movie is titled Maalik. In the film, the actor takes on the role of a ferocious gangster, a character he has not portrayed on screen before. The intense thriller is currently in production, with a marathon schedule planned across various locations in northern India. Sharing the film’s first look on social media, Raj wrote, “Welcome to Maalik’s world. The shoot has begun, and we will meet soon.”

Lost action hero

Tiger Shroff’s career seems to be taking a hit due to a string of flop films, including Heropanti 2, Ganapath Part 1, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Reports suggest that his film Hero No 1 with director Jagan Shakti has been indefinitely put on hold. Only 20 per cent of the project has been completed. Jagan is reportedly moving on to his next project with Ajay Devgn. Recently, the budgets for Tiger’s films have been deemed unviable due to his box-office performance, high remuneration and his expensive entourage. Currently, the only film on his slate is Baaghi 4.

Batting for women’s rights

Expressing solidarity with the assault victims in Kolkata, Shreya Ghoshal announced that she is postponing her concert in the West Bengal capital. In a note on her social media account, the singer stated, “I am deeply affected by the gruesome and heinous incident that recently took place in Kolkata. As a woman, the thought of the sheer brutality she must have endured is unthinkable and sends shivers down my spine. With an aching heart and deep sorrow, my promoters and I have decided to reschedule our concert, originally set for September 14, to a date in October. It is absolutely imperative for me to take a stand and join you all in solidarity.”