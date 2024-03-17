CBFC directs 'The Crew' makers to replace cuss words for theatrical release

'The Crew' makers have been directed by Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to replace certain cuss words used in the film

Still from The Crew trailer

Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor, and Tabu-starrer power-packed comedy film 'The Crew' is all set to hit the theatres on March 29. The trailer of the film was launched in the city on Saturday and has received a largely positive response. However, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has directed the makers to incorporate some changes ahead of the theatrical release of the film. The Board has asked the makers to replace some cuss words used in the film.

In the trailer of the film. Tabu's character can be seen cussing multiple times. In the theatrical cut, the cuss words will be replaced by alternate words suggested by CBFC. Tabu, who plays an air hostess in the film, can be seen saying "Baith ch***ye" in a scene in the trailer. Now, the final film will showcase the same scene where the word 'ch***ye' has been replaced by 'bhootiye.' Similarly, another scene showcases her saying 'har***zaade', which is now been replaced with 'ameerzaade' and 'har***iyon' has been changed to 'kameeno.'

The Crew Trailer:

While Kareena Kapoor Khan's impeccable comic timing will leave you in splits, Tabu effortlessly shines in her role as an air hostess. Together, they weave magic on the screen, entertaining audiences with their looks, comic timing, and overall stellar performances. Kriti Sanon is the perfect cherry on top, adding her own delightful charm to the situational comedy. The three powerhouses shine bright in the trailer, leaving us wanting more

From donning the iconic air hostess attire, exuding elegance and allure, to delivering hilarious dialogues and finding themselves in uproarious situations, the ‘Crew’ trailer is everything you've been waiting for this summer season. It’s a perfect blend of quirkiness and sheer madness, promising to be the ultimate commercial family entertainer that will leave you craving for more.

On Thursday, Kareena Kapoor interacted with her fans via a special zoom video call and discussed her film in detail. She said, "It's a very fun light-hearted film to watch. I think after Laal Singh Chadda and Jaane Jaan, this is the film that all my fans will really really enjoy. The Bebo that they want to see the Bebo they love"

Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, Crew is shot in various locations across India, with most of the shooting having taken place in Mumbai. 'Crew' is set to be a major release for Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network and will be released on the big screens on 29th March 2024.