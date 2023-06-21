Celebrating a decade of 'Raanjhanaa': Aanand L Rai and Dhanush reunite for 'Tere Ishk Mein'

'Raanjhanaa' celebrates its remarkable 10-year anniversary today

Aanand L Rai and Dhanush

Visionary filmmaker Aanand L Rai has always been known for his ability to deliver stories ahead of their time, leaving audiences captivated and craving for more. One such timeless gem is 'Raanjhanaa,' which celebrates its remarkable 10-year anniversary. As fans joyously commemorate this milestone, their excitement reaches new heights with the announcement of Rai's next project, 'Tere Ishk Mein,' featuring the exceptionally talented Dhanush. The industry is buzzing with anticipation, eager to witness the magic these two powerhouses will create together yet again.

Reflecting on this grand announcement, Aanand L Rai shares, "There couldn't be a more perfect day to unveil our next venture, 'Tere Ishk Mein,' with Dhanush. 'Raanjhanaa' holds a special place in my heart, and the love and adoration it continues to receive from fans worldwide is truly heart-warming." For those unversed, Dhanush made a remarkable entry into Bollywood with 'Raanjhanaa.' His immense talent has garnered him a massive fanbase, both in the South and Hindi film industries. While the lines between the Hindi and South Indian film industries are blurring in today’s pan-Indian times, Aanand L Rai's pioneering foresight in recognizing Dhanush's potential in Bollywood and the merging of talents across industries before anyone else cannot be understated.

Aanand L Rai has a remarkable filmography as producer-director that includes unforgettable gems such as 'Tanu Weds Manu,' 'Atrangi Re,' 'Goodluck Jerry,' 'An Action Hero,' 'Happy Bhag Jayegi,' 'Newton,' 'Tumbbad,' and many more. The dynamic duo of Dhanush and Aanand L Rai, along with writer Himanshu Sharma, lyricist Irshad Kamil and music maestro AR Rahman, created magic on the silver screen in 2013 with 'Raanjhanaa.'

Now, after a decade, the quintet are all set to recreate that spellbinding experience with 'Tere Ishk Mein.' Audiences can brace themselves to embark on a new and extraordinary cinematic journey filled with raw emotions, melodious music, and compelling storytelling. In addition to "Tere Ishk Mein," Color Yellow Productions has other exciting projects lined up, including 'Jhimma 2' and 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba.'