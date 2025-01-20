From asking what Jai Shri Ram means to giving a tongue-in-cheek shout-out to cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, the Coldplay concert was everything a music lover could ask for

Celebs at Coldplay concert in Mumbai Pic/Instagram, X

Grammy-winning rock band Coldplay enthralled Mumbaikars with its concert over the weekend which was also attended by celebs. Their return to India after 9 years was nothing short of a cultural celebration where the band's frontman Chris Martin captivated the audience with his humour and curiosity. From asking what Jai Shri Ram means to giving a tongue-in-cheek shout-out to cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, it was everything a music lover could ask for. Check out the celebs who attended the gig.

Celebs attend Coldplay concert in Mumbai

Singer Shreya Ghoshal attended with her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya. Sharing the pictures on Instagram she wrote, “Just pure love for @coldplay. My second concert of the amazing Chris Martin and his band! And you turned your magic on for Mumbai and how!! It was a spectacular experience. Couldn’t stop my tears for Fix You! My 70+ year-old dad @bishwajitghoshal loved the concert so much!!! Thank you for letting me and @shiladitya relive all our memories once again which have ruled our lives growing up.”

The other couples at the concert included Priya Bapat with husband Umesh Kamat and Aadar Jain with wife Alekha Advani. Kusha Kapila was also present for the epic event. Sara Tendulkar took her dad and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar to the concert. Check out the posts below.

The crowd chanting 'Sachin, Sachin' more instead of Coldplay. Craze of Mumbaikars 🏏❤️

Coldplay delivers an unforgettable performance

Plenty of moments resonated deeply with fans at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium where Coldplay kick-started their 'Music of the Spheres World Tour' in India. For two hours at the packed stadium, Martin belted out chartbuster tracks like "Paradise", "Viva La Vida", "Adventure of a Lifetime", "Yellow", "Fix You", and "A Sky Full of Stars", among others. One of the evening's most stand moments came when Martin noticed a fan holding a placard

Throughout the evening, Martin made a concerted effort to connect with the audience in their native tongues. His attempts to speak Hindi and Marathi were met with overwhelming warmth.

The British musician thanked Indian fans for giving him the chance to play in one of "our favourite places in the whole world". "This is our fourth visit to India, the second time playing, and the first time played our show, and we couldn't have asked for a better audience. It's amazing you welcome us,” Martin said.

As part of their 'Music of the Spheres World Tour', the British band has one more show at the DY Patil Stadium on Monday. A fourth show will be held at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25.

(With inputs from PTI)