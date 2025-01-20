Breaking News
Updated on: 20 January,2025 08:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

From asking what Jai Shri Ram means to giving a tongue-in-cheek shout-out to cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, the Coldplay concert was everything a music lover could ask for

Celebs at Coldplay concert in Mumbai Pic/Instagram, X

From Shreya Ghoshal to Sachin Tendulkar, celebs who attended Coldplay concert in Mumbai
Grammy-winning rock band Coldplay enthralled Mumbaikars with its concert over the weekend which was also attended by celebs. Their return to India after 9 years was nothing short of a cultural celebration where the band's frontman Chris Martin captivated the audience with his humour and curiosity. From asking what Jai Shri Ram means to giving a tongue-in-cheek shout-out to cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, it was everything a music lover could ask for. Check out the celebs who attended the gig. 


Celebs attend Coldplay concert in Mumbai 


Singer Shreya Ghoshal attended with her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya. Sharing the pictures on Instagram she wrote, “Just pure love for @coldplay. My second concert of the amazing Chris Martin and his band! And you turned your magic on for Mumbai and how!! It was a spectacular experience. Couldn’t stop my tears for Fix You! My 70+ year-old dad @bishwajitghoshal loved the concert so much!!! Thank you for letting me and @shiladitya relive all our memories once again which have ruled our lives growing up.”


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by shreyaghoshal (@shreyaghoshal)

The other couples at the concert included Priya Bapat with husband Umesh Kamat and Aadar Jain with wife Alekha Advani. Kusha Kapila was also present for the epic event. Sara Tendulkar took her dad and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar to the concert. Check out the posts below. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priya Bapat (@priyabapat)

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kusha Kapila (@kushakapila)

Coldplay delivers an unforgettable performance 

Plenty of moments resonated deeply with fans at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium where Coldplay kick-started their 'Music of the Spheres World Tour' in India. For two hours at the packed stadium, Martin belted out chartbuster tracks like "Paradise", "Viva La Vida", "Adventure of a Lifetime", "Yellow", "Fix You", and "A Sky Full of Stars", among others. One of the evening's most stand moments came when Martin noticed a fan holding a placard 

Throughout the evening, Martin made a concerted effort to connect with the audience in their native tongues. His attempts to speak Hindi and Marathi were met with overwhelming warmth.

The British musician thanked Indian fans for giving him the chance to play in one of "our favourite places in the whole world". "This is our fourth visit to India, the second time playing, and the first time played our show, and we couldn't have asked for a better audience. It's amazing you welcome us,” Martin said.

As part of their 'Music of the Spheres World Tour', the British band has one more show at the DY Patil Stadium on Monday. A fourth show will be held at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25.

(With inputs from PTI)

