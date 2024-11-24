Breaking News
Celina Jaitly to celebrate her birthday with family at THIS picturesque location

Updated on: 24 November,2024 08:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Though Celina Jaitly was never in favour of ostentatious birthday celebrations, she now likes to travel and explore different places on her birthday.

Celina Jaitley. Pic/AFP

Actress Celina Jaitly is celebrating her birthday on Sunday. The actress, who is known for films like 'No Entry', 'Golmaal Returns' and others, has shared her plans for her birthday. The actress also said that over the years the meaning of birthday celebrations has changed for her.


Though the actress was never in favour of ostentatious birthday celebrations, she now likes to travel and explore different places on her birthday.


Talking about her birthday plans, the actress told IANS, "This year, the plan is for a birthday celebration surrounded by the breathtaking beauty of the Austrian Alps. Just the thought of spending the day with my family, taking in the crisp mountain air, and marvelling at the snow-capped peaks would be most magical."


She continued, "I will be starting the day with a cosy breakfast, then explore the charming alpine villages together. It's the simple moments, warm laughter, scenic views, and the company of loved ones, that make birthdays truly special."

The actress shared that earlier birthdays used to be very ostentatious for her even, though she has never been drawn to ostentatious birthday celebrations. 

She shared that the glitz and glamour feel empty compared to the warmth of being surrounded by family.

She said, "Simple moments with loved ones, heartfelt laughter, and genuine connection mean far more to me than any grand display. To me, true celebration is about love, not a luxury. I mostly now like to travel with my family on my birthdays. They are all I want."

"There is nothing happier than sitting against the backdrop of the pyramids in Egypt or the Burj Khalifa in Dubai or the Vineyards of Florence with your children who have unconditional goodwill of love in their eyes, as for my fans they send me enough love and positivity via social media to feel immensely blessed," she added.

