Breaking News
Fadnavis is a 'Maratha hater', things in govt happens as per his will: Jarange
Indore-Manmad line will link Mumbai with areas near Nepal border: Vaishnaw
Enrolment date for Ladki Bahin Yojana extended till September 30
Court rules MSRTC workers' strike illegal, asks govt to resolve dispute
Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions for Bandra Fair 2024
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Celebrity Life News > Parenting News > Article > Celina Jaitly claims son Arthur has memories of twin brother Shamsher who died hours after birth I dont know how

Celina Jaitly claims son Arthur has memories of twin brother Shamsher who died hours after birth: ‘I don’t know how’

Updated on: 04 September,2024 05:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Celina Jaitly gave birth to her second set of twins Arthur Jaitly Haag and Shamsher Jaitly Haag in 2017. But, due to a serious heart condition, Shamsher passed away

Celina Jaitly claims son Arthur has memories of twin brother Shamsher who died hours after birth: ‘I don’t know how’

Celina Jaitly Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Celina Jaitly claims son Arthur has memories of twin brother Shamsher who died hours after birth: ‘I don’t know how’
x
00:00

Former Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly penned down an emotional note about her late son Shamsher, who would have turned seven on September 10. The actress, who is already the mother of twin boys Winston and Viraaj with husband Peter Haag, gave birth to her second set of twins Arthur Jaitly Haag and Shamsher Jaitly Haag in 2017. But, due to a serious heart condition, their son Shamsher Jaitly Haag passed away. 


Celina Jaitly remembers her late son Shamsher



Celina Jaitly took to Instagram, where she shared a video montage to remember her son. The clip features the time when Celina was pregnant with her second set of twins, pictures of newborn Shamsher, and moments at the grave of her late son. She wrote: “As baby Arthur’s birthday approaches on the 10th of September many different emotions overwhelm me as I remember all that we’ve been through… All that could have been …. We lost Arthur’s twin Shamsher to a hypoplastic heart and this is something that is very difficult to fathom even after 6 years.”


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Celina Jaitly (@celinajaitlyofficial)

Celina Jaitly claims Arthur has memories of Shamsher

She continued, “Arthur often asks of Shamsher and cries for him, he has memories of him he says ( I don’t know how though) The older twins Winston Viraaj try to console and make up for Shamsher to little Arthur… They being twins understand his pain better than anyone else I guess….”

Celina shared that as parents the pain is different. “As a mother and as parents our pain is different … All you mothers and fathers would understand …. Thinking of Shamsher … With a heavy heart he would have been 7 years old with Arthur,” she added. 

Celina Jaitly’s work front

Celina made her Bollywood debut with the film 'Janasheen', which also starred the late Feroz Khan and his son Fardeen Khan. She also appeared in films like 'No Entry', 'Apna Sapna Money Money', ‘Money Hai Toh Honey Hai’, ‘Thank You’, and 'Golmaal Returns'. 

Earlier, Celina made headlines after a social media troll claimed she "slept with both father and son" Feroz Khan and Fardeen Khan. She clapped back stating, "Hope posting this gave you the much-needed girth and length to become a man and some hope to cure you of your erectile dysfunction. There are other ways to fix your problem... like going to a doctor, you must try it sometime!”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

celina jaitly Entertainment News parenting Celebrity Life bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK