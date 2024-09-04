Celina Jaitly gave birth to her second set of twins Arthur Jaitly Haag and Shamsher Jaitly Haag in 2017. But, due to a serious heart condition, Shamsher passed away

Former Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly penned down an emotional note about her late son Shamsher, who would have turned seven on September 10. The actress, who is already the mother of twin boys Winston and Viraaj with husband Peter Haag, gave birth to her second set of twins Arthur Jaitly Haag and Shamsher Jaitly Haag in 2017. But, due to a serious heart condition, their son Shamsher Jaitly Haag passed away.

Celina Jaitly remembers her late son Shamsher

Celina Jaitly took to Instagram, where she shared a video montage to remember her son. The clip features the time when Celina was pregnant with her second set of twins, pictures of newborn Shamsher, and moments at the grave of her late son. She wrote: “As baby Arthur’s birthday approaches on the 10th of September many different emotions overwhelm me as I remember all that we’ve been through… All that could have been …. We lost Arthur’s twin Shamsher to a hypoplastic heart and this is something that is very difficult to fathom even after 6 years.”

Celina Jaitly claims Arthur has memories of Shamsher

She continued, “Arthur often asks of Shamsher and cries for him, he has memories of him he says ( I don’t know how though) The older twins Winston Viraaj try to console and make up for Shamsher to little Arthur… They being twins understand his pain better than anyone else I guess….”

Celina shared that as parents the pain is different. “As a mother and as parents our pain is different … All you mothers and fathers would understand …. Thinking of Shamsher … With a heavy heart he would have been 7 years old with Arthur,” she added.

Celina Jaitly’s work front

Celina made her Bollywood debut with the film 'Janasheen', which also starred the late Feroz Khan and his son Fardeen Khan. She also appeared in films like 'No Entry', 'Apna Sapna Money Money', ‘Money Hai Toh Honey Hai’, ‘Thank You’, and 'Golmaal Returns'.

Earlier, Celina made headlines after a social media troll claimed she "slept with both father and son" Feroz Khan and Fardeen Khan. She clapped back stating, "Hope posting this gave you the much-needed girth and length to become a man and some hope to cure you of your erectile dysfunction. There are other ways to fix your problem... like going to a doctor, you must try it sometime!”