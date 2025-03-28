Celina Jaitly Throws a Fabulous 13th Birthday Bash for Twins Winston and Viraaj

Breaking News
Updated on: 28 March,2025 10:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The first featured her posing with the birthday boys and her third son Arthur. The second picture had her three boys smiling at the camera lens

Picture Courtesy/Celina Jaitly's Instagram account

Celina Jaitly is celebrating the birthday of her “first set of twins” Winston and Viraaj as they turned 13. The actress and former beauty queen said they marked a beautiful milestone as they stepped into their teenage years. 


Celina took to her Instagram, where she shared two pictures. The first featured her posing with the birthday boys and her third son Arthur. The second picture had her three boys smiling at the camera lens.


 
 
 
 
 
For the caption, she said: “#13thbirthday Our first set of #twin babies are growing up! 24th March marked a beautiful milestone as they stepped into their teenage years. Please keep them in your duas and bless them with love, health, happiness, and endless success. May God guide and protect them always.”

“Sending all my gratitude to family and friends for their love and prayers on this special day! As Winston &amp; Viraaj turned 13... Baby number 3 Arthur officiated as chief party planner and ate almost all of the cake ... besides that everything went smoothly....”

The 43-year-old actress married Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier Peter Haag in 2011. They became parents to twin boys born in March 2012. She gave birth to a second set of twin boys in 2017, in which one boy died due to a heart defect.

On the work front, Celina made her film debut with Feroz Khan's 2003 film ‘Janasheen’, a romantic action thriller film. It was partly shot in Afghanistan. Before her acting debut in 2003, won the title of Femina Miss India 2001 and became 4th runner-up at Miss Universe 2001.

She is known for her stint in the movies like ‘No Entry,’ ‘Apna Sapna Money Money,’ ‘Golmaal Returns’ and ‘Thank You.’

She was last seen on screen in 2011 in the Kannada romance drama film “Shrimathi”, which was directed by Ravi Kumar. The film was a remake of 2004 Bollywood film Aitraaz, which in turn, is loosely based on the film Disclosure.

