Championing women at Cannes

Making her debut at Cannes Film Festival, Sara to represent India at an event celebrating female artistes in cinema

Sara Ali Khan

There can’t be a better platform than the Cannes Film Festival to showcase the contribution of women in movies. The Celebration of Women in Cinema, an annual event held by the Red Sea Festival and Vanity Fair at Cannes, recognises and lauds female artistes in front of and behind the camera.

This year, Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan has been chosen to represent India at the event. She will be joined by Nigerian writer Jade Osiberu, Egyptian model Tara Emad, Lebanese actor Razane Jammal, and actor Mila Al-Zahrani at the May 18 do. Saudi Arabian filmmaker-actor Fatima Al-Banawi, who has fronted Barakah Meets Barakah (2016) and Paranormal (2020), will be the key speaker.



Khan, who will be making her debut at the French Riviera, headed to France on Monday night. Gina Shetty, founder-CEO of Stellar Entertainment, says that the actor has emerged as a promising talent in Hindi cinema in her five-year career so far. “The purpose of this event is to promote women filmmakers, producers, actors, and writers, and [enable] them to bring their A-game. They change the landscape with their continued work. I proposed Sara’s name to Vanity Fair and Red Sea, and they were happy to honour her because she represents the future of Indian cinema.” During her three-day visit, Khan will give a speech on the role of women in cinema.

