Cannes 2023: 'Happy to see more representation from India,' says Manushi Chhillar ahead of her debut at the festival

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar put India back on the map in 2017 by winning the coveted title and adding her name to the illustrious list of women who have once won the crown. Today, the actress is all set to represent India on the international platform at Cannes Film Festival and she couldn't be happier about it.

Talking about her debut, Manushi says, “I am happy to see more representation from India at Cannes". She further continues, "If you talk about the film Industry, there was a time when you would only have a few Indian actors go for these festivals (like Cannes). It is good that the numbers have been growing and there is more interest in this part of the world. I'm happy to see more representation from India."

Manushi Chhillar recently celebrated her 26th birthday and the actress was showered with love and praise from her fans, film fraternity, and close ones. Meanwhile, on the work front, Manushi will next be seen in ‘Tehran’ alongside John Abraham and ‘Operation Valentine’ with Varun Tej.

While Manushi is representing India at Cannes for the first time, she is equally excited for others who are marking their debut along with her. Anushka Sharma and Aditi Rao Hydari will be marking their debut at the Cannes this year. The actresses are not only known for their versatility and talent in showbiz, but also for their advocacy on inclusivity and representation. They will further spread the message and encourage millions of people to value and accept their individuality. Bollywood stars including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Sharmila Tagore, and Deepika Padukone, among others, have served on the jury for the French festival. Other well-known people have walked the red carpet, including Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Mallika Sherawat, Pooja Hegde, Hina Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia.

Indian films that will be screened at the prestigious film festival are Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy, Rahul Roy starrer 'Agra', and Manipuri filmmaker Aribam Syam Sharma's award-winning film of 1990 'Ishanou'.

