Manushi Chhillar makes a style statement in her regal black saree look!

Gorgeous actress Manushi Chhillar made heads turn at the recently held soirée with global fashion icon Anna Wintour.
Manushi dressed in scintillating black six yards coupled with black gloves. The actress kept it elegant and classy in a Arpita Mehta saree teaming it with a Sabyasachi belt and Louboutin shoes. A diamond neck piece, wavy hair and nude lips completed her look!
On the work front, Manushi Chhillar, who made her grand Bollywood debut in Yash Raj Films’ Samrat Prithviraj, opposite superstar Akshay Kumar, recently wrapped up her next film Tehran with action star John Abraham.
