Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' turns 1, filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor recalls helming the project

Abhishek Kapoor's directorial 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' has completed a year since its release in December 2021. The film revolves around a cross-functional athlete (Ayushmann Khurrana), who falls in love with a Zumba trainer (Vaani Kapoor) at his gym. Their love story takes a turn when Ayushmann realises that Vani is a transgender woman. The film garnered positive reviews from the audience and critics.

On the one-year completion of the film's release, Abhishek said, "I am grateful that I got a chance to tell this story. The transgender community is a small minority, and it was very important to have their voice heard in a way that could lead to their acceptance in society. When a genuine attempt to make a difference gets appreciated, it's extremely fulfilling." Producer Pragya Kapoor, too, expressed happiness over the first anniversary of 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'.

"We're truly elated on the love that has been poured on the film throughout the year. It was about time we highlighted such a strong subject in the society. I'm grateful to the team for all their hard work and to the audience for all the love they have showered," she shared. Apart from 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', Abhishek is also known for helming films like 'Kai Po Che!', 'Rock On!!' and 'Kedarnath'.

