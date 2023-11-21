Breaking News
Check out Parineeti Chopra’s cute throwback pics from her pre-wedding rituals

Updated on: 21 November,2023 06:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Parineeti Chopra has taken to her Instagram and shared some more pictures from their pre-wedding festivities

Check out Parineeti Chopra’s cute throwback pics from her pre-wedding rituals

In Pic: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chaddha (Instagram)

Listen to this article
Check out Parineeti Chopra’s cute throwback pics from her pre-wedding rituals
Parineeti Chopra married Raghav Chadha on September 24 in Udaipur, Rajasthan. It was an intimate ceremony with family members and close friends in attendance. Now, the actress has taken to her Instagram and shared some more pictures from their pre-wedding festivities.

The actress shared three pictures, one of which has Parineeti playing with a cute furry dog, while another shows her sitting in a beautiful pink suit with her husband Raghav Chaddha. While posting the picture, she wrote, “Pinks and puppies #Home.”



 
 
 
 
 
As soon as the actress dropped the beautiful pictures, fans started reacting to it. A fan wrote, “I was just thinking about you and this beauty post popped in my feed”. While another fan shared, “You are the sweetest person ever @parineetichopra thanks for being there in our life ”. “Ahhh you are actually so gorgeous,” wrote a third fan. While others dropped a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, this was Parineeti’s first Diwali post-marriage. The actress recently took to her Instagram and shared pics from their intimate Diwali celebration. Sharing a bunch of lovely photos with her husband, Parineeti captioned the images, "My home." For the festivities, Parineeti wore a maroon shimmery saree, and Raghav complimented her in a black kurta with a red and black dupatta. In one of the pics, Parineeti is seen giving Raghav a peck on the cheek as the latter gives a wide smile. Their Diwali pictures received a lot of love from their fans. Several admirers took to the comment section to praise the two.

 
 
 
 
 
On the work front, Parineeti was most recently seen in Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. In the film, actress Parineeti Chopra plays Akshay Kumar's love interest. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor, the film, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and music by Jjust Music, promises to bring to life the coal mine accident that shook not only the nation but also the world.

