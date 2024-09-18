Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News

Ranveer Brar: 'Kareena Kapoor impressed me with her mastery of the craft'

Updated on: 19 September,2024 07:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Popular chef Ranveer on how playing a grieving dad in The Buckingham Murders taught him about healing and influenced his culinary skills

Kareena Kapoor Khan plays a detective in the film, set in the UK

Kitchen, ingredients, recipes, cooking shows—popular chef Ranveer Brar was so content in the world of cooking that he didn’t want to move to acting. But in 2022, he took a leap of faith with Hansal Mehta’s Modern Love Mumbai. Two years on, he has added another acting project to his résumé with The Buckingham Murders.


What drew him to the Kareena Kapoor Khan-led murder mystery was the genre and his nuanced role of a man grieving his son’s loss while holding back secrets of his own. “I would be offered many negative leads, but a negative character has to be well-rounded. This film taught me about grief. My familiarity with Hansal sir helped. I trust him completely; he has a great understanding of actors as well as characters,” he states.



Pic/Instagram
Brar’s maiden collaboration with Kapoor, who plays a cop in the noir thriller, has left him deeply impressed. “Everybody tried to psych me out. I’m not 21, so it’s not easy to intimidate me,” he laughs, before adding, “Bebo impressed me with her mastery of the craft. Her finesse struck me.” 

To the chef, acting and cooking are not too different; each helps him express himself. If anything, he says acting has made him a better cook. “With every acting project, I’ve changed as a person. When I did Modern Love, I started looking at LGBTQIA chefs differently. They cook with love and fight so much to love. With this film, I learnt healing and how to be a better chef. I feel so [emotionally] rich that I cook better.”

