Kareena Kapoor: Taimur asks, 'Am I famous?' I say, 'No, I'm famous, you haven't done anything'

On Wednesday evening, Kareena Kapoor Khan launched a film festival dedicated to her, organised by PVR INOX. The week-long festival, celebrating 25 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan, will run in over 30 cinemas halls in 15 cities from September 20 to September 27.

The 43-year-old actress said that husband Saif Ali Khan was extremely happy when he heard about the festival and wanted to attend it. "When I told him about this, he was very excited. So he wants to watch 'Omkara' and 'Ashoka' for sure," she said at the press conference in Mumbai.

Kareena married Saif in October 2012 and they have two sons -- Taimur and Jeh. The actress revealed that her sons are yet to understand her profession and haven't watched any of her films. "Maybe I should get them to watch something at the festival. I think if I ask, everyone's going to say 'Jab We Met'. 'Omkara' would be a bit shocking for them with their father in. So, yeah, I think we can start with 'Jab We Met'," Kareena said.

Talking about Taimur's understanding of her stardom, Kareena said he is aware that he is famous among the paparazzi, but not sure why. "With paparazzi all around he knows that he's famous. But he keeps asking, 'Am I famous?' I'm like, 'No, you're not famous. I'm famous. You haven't done anything.' So he's like, 'Maybe one day I'll do it.' Right now, he doesn't have films on his mind. It's only football. So I hope he will watch some of my films. I'm sure someday," she said.

Kareena, who has worked with Saif on JP Dutta's war drama 'LOC Kargil', 'Omkara', 'Tashan', 'Kurbaan' and 'Agent Vinod', said she wants to once again share screen space with her husband. She also said she is looking forward to Saif's Telugu debut "Devara: Part 1", which is set to be released in theatres on September 27.

"I would love to work with him right now. He's also going to taste blood because he's starring for the first time in a Telugu film that's releasing next week. So I think that people are really excited, so I would love to do something with him soon, hopefully," Kareena said.