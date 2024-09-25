Breaking News
Holiday declared for schools, colleges in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar amid rains
Local train, flight services hit as Mumbai rains continue to lash city
Commuters struggle through knee-deep water as heavy rains lash parts Virar
Red alert for Mumbai untill Thursday morning, says IMD
BJP leader Pankaja Munde's close aide joins opposition NCP (SP) ahead of polls
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Chhaava Vicky Kaushal Rashmika Mandanna shoot grand song with 700 dancers

Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna shoot grand song with 700 dancers

Updated on: 26 September,2024 06:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR |

Top

Chhaava actors Vicky-Rashmika said to have shot a grand song, depicting Sambhaji Maharaj’s coronation ceremony, with 700 dancers; set of Raigad fort built for the number

Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna shoot grand song with 700 dancers

Rashmika Mandanna

Listen to this article
Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna shoot grand song with 700 dancers
x
00:00

When it came to helming his first historical drama, Laxman Utekar decided to attempt an ambitious retelling of the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Out of this desire was born Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, an adaptation of the Marathi novel of the same name by Shivaji Sawant. With the biopic focusing on the Maratha king’s reign and his conflicts with Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, an important chapter in the narrative is Sambhaji’s coronation ceremony in 1681. It is heard that the director shot a grand song with Kaushal, leading lady Rashmika Mandanna and 700 background dancers in May, to depict the ceremony.


A still from the film A still from the film


Sources tell us that an expansive set, modelled on the Raigad fort, was built at Film City by production designers Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray. The song, composed by AR Rahman, was shot over four days at the venue. A source reveals, “The official coronation had taken place on January 16, 1681, at the Raigad fort. At the research stage of Chhaava, it was found out that a London newspaper had carried an article about how the coronation ceremony was a vibrant affair. The article aided the director in recreating the event. In the song, Vicky’s Sambhaji will be seen performing the yagna and the thread ceremony while his wife Yesubai does the Rajabhishek and aarti. As his kingdom rejoices, the king is finally seen taking the throne.”


The source adds that the song is inspired by Powada, a form of Marathi poetry that is used to glorify the kings. Staying true to the subject, composer Rahman is said to have used traditional musical instruments of dholki, tuntune and sambal for the track. “Vijay Ganguly, who previously choreographed the Stree 2 songs, made it a majestic affair by bringing in over 1,500 people to depict the crowd. The entire city of Raigad is shown to have come to celebrate Sambhaji’s coronation. While the number starts with Vicky’s character partaking in the rituals as his subjects rejoice, Rashmika and he are then seen joining in the revelry. This is the only dance number in the film, the rest play out in the background.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

vicky kaushal Rashmika Mandanna bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK