Chhorii director Vishal Furia: ‘Bollywood horror films are a sleaze fest’

Updated on: 01 April,2025 07:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Noting that Hindi horror movies have attained B-grade status, Chhorii 2 director Vishal Furia aims to restore the genre’s credibility

A still from Chhorii 2

Not everyone has an appetite for horror, but Vishal Furia remembers being fascinated with the genre from his early years. For the director, watching A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) in his childhood was a defining moment. “The character of Freddy haunted me to the extent that I would not sleep, fearing that he might trap me in my dreams,” he recalls, laughing. His love for the genre has led him to helm the Marathi movie, Lapachhapi (2017), and its Hindi adaptation Chhorii (2021). Now, the director is returning with Chhorii 2


Vishal FuriaVishal Furia


The upcoming Prime Video film sees Nushrratt Bharuccha reprise her role of Sakshi, whose peaceful life is shattered when her seven-year-old daughter is kidnapped and taken back to the haunted fields. With the Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan-starrer, the director has tried to create a horror movie that has roots in human emotions, from deep love to insecurities. 


Furia argues that horror outings in Bollywood have largely involved over-the-top theatrics and formulaic narratives, which has diminished the genre’s credibility. “Bollywood horror has been more of a sleaze fest. It has lost its respect and attained a B-grade status. My endeavour is to strive to earn respect for the Indian classic horror genre. A well-made horror film is one that lingers in the viewer’s mind long after the credits roll. It can be effectively used to tell great human stories. I have tried to use the genre of ‘social horror’ in the Chhorii universe to delve into issues of social inequality and oppression,” he states.

I recommend: The Devil’s Backbone (2001)

My all-time favourite fim in the genre: The Shining (1980)

