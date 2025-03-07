Madhuri Dixit & Nushrratt Bharuccha arrive in Jaipur for IIFA Awards

Bollywood celebrities have started arriving in the Pink City for the IIFA, which will be held at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Center (JECC).

Madhuri Dixit. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards is set to celebrate its silver jubilee in Jaipur on March 8 and 9. This year, the theme is 'Silver is the New Gold.' Bollywood celebrities have started arriving in the Pink City for the grand event, which will be held at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Center (JECC).

Actress Madhuri Dixit and Nushrratt Bharuccha landed in Jaipur late on Thursday evening. Speaking to the media at the airport, Madhuri Dixit said, "I share a long-standing bond with IIFA. It’s always a proud moment to be part of this event. This time, since it’s happening in Jaipur, I am even more excited."

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha also expressed her enthusiasm, saying: "I am extremely excited about IIFA this year. The fact that it’s being hosted in Jaipur makes it even more special. I’ll be here for four days and plan to explore Rajasthan during my stay."

Before their arrival, actors Vijay Varma, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee had already reached Jaipur. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is expected to arrive on Friday and will stay for three days.

On Friday, IIFA will host a special dialogue session titled "The Journey of Women in Cinema" in honor of International Women's Day. The session will feature Madhuri Dixit and Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga sharing insights on the contribution of women in the film industry, their challenges, and achievements.

The session will be moderated by IIFA Vice President Noorin Khan at Hotel Hyatt Regency, Mansarovar.

The grand finale of the IIFA Awards will take place on March 9, where the best works and artists of Indian cinema will be honored with the prestigious IIFA trophies.

While the IIFA Awards have traditionally been held in international locations, this year, the celebrations are coming home to India, starting with the culturally rich and beautiful city of Jaipur.

This three-day gala will be packed with unforgettable events, performances, and tributes to some of Bollywood’s greatest milestones.

