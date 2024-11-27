Chhorii turns 3: Nushrratt Bharuccha celebrates the third anniversary of her horror thriller while giving an update about the sequel.

Chhorii turns 3

It’s been three years since the haunting thriller Chhorii, starring Nushrratt Bharuccha, was released. The spine-chilling horror drama, directed by Vishal Furia, was lauded by audiences for the intense performance by Nushrratt in the character of Sakshi. Ever since its release, fans and audiences have been eagerly awaiting the sequel. To mark the release anniversary, Nushrratt Bharuccha surprised fans with an exciting sneak peek into Chhorii 2.

BTS from Chhorii 2

The actress, who garnered critical acclaim for her performance in the first part, took to social media and shared a series of pictures from the sequel. While sharing the BTS pictures, Nushrratt captioned the post, "Celebrating 3 Years of Chhorii with a lil sneak peek from Chhorii 2 #Chhorii2 coming soon."

The first picture in the series shows a pregnant Nushrratt lying on a bed as some ghosts stare at her. Another picture shows her scared and fallen on the floor. Another image in the carousel has Nushrratt talking and enjoying her time on the set. One snap in the series features a girl with a deadly look and burnt marks on her face. The last picture in the series shows a well with the words, "The story isn't yet written," on it.

Fans react to the BTS

With glimpses from the sequel being released, fans and audiences are excited to see what’s in store with the next saga. They can’t wait to watch Nushrratt Bharuccha deliver another intense performance in the sequel, which features an ensemble cast. Reacting to the actress's post, fans started commenting on it. One wrote, "National award winner." Another said, "Can’t waitttt." "@nushrrattbharuccha sabse pyare superstar ho aap," a third fan wrote. One user shared, "Waiting for part 2."

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s work front:

On the work front, Nushrratt made her acting debut with the 2002 television show Kittie Party. She got her Bollywood break in 2006 with Jai Santoshi Maa. She has been a part of movies like Kal Kissne Dekha, Taj Mahal, and Love Sex Aur Dhokha.

Nushrratt later appeared in the romantic comedy buddy film Pyaar Ka Punchnama, written and directed by Luv Ranjan. The film starred Kartik Aaryan, Divyendu Sharma, Raayo S. Bakhirta, Sonnalli Seygall, and Ishita.