Children's Day 2022: Isha Koppikar speaks about celebrating Children’s Day with her daughter Rianna

Updated on: 14 November,2022 09:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Since this would be the first Children’s Day to celebrated after the lockdown, the buzz in the air is really high

Children's Day 2022: Isha Koppikar speaks about celebrating Children’s Day with her daughter Rianna

Pic Courtesy: PR


Today is November 14 (Children’s Day). Since this would be the first Children’s Day to celebrated after the lockdown, the buzz in the air is really high. Adults as well as kids look forward to this day full of joy and happiness, Isha Koppikar Narang, shared how this day creates a feeling of excitement in her household.


She said, “Like all children, my daughter Rianna too simply loves Children’s Day. This year we are super excited because she's been waiting a couple of years to celebrate it in school as well. It's going to be a ‘no books day’ in school. We make it a point to plan things and attend events that make her happy. The city has many such attractive feats revolving around kids of all age groups and the colorful aesthetics of this day draw us all in. We also make her realize the historic background of why it's celebrated as Children’s day and all in all have an amazing bonding session and parties too."


Isha, who is often seen twinning with her daughter, had earlier met Shivani Didi, a renowned teacher in the Brahma Kumaris spiritual movement of India, just a day before the occasion of Children’s Day. Isha believes it is important to keep the children connected to their spirituality. For Isha, spiritual awareness for kids from a young age is necessary and hence, she has introduced Rianna to Shivani Didi as well.

