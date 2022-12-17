Chitrangda Singh resumes work on Indo-Italian film

Chitrangda resumes work on Indo-Italian film, which was halted due to the pandemic; drama to be shot in Mumbai and Jabalpur

The actor during the film’s shoot in Mumbai

Chitrangda Singh, who featured in a segment of Modern Love Mumbai earlier this year, finds herself at the centre of another contemporary relationship drama. The actor has resumed the shoot of a yet-untitled Indo-Italian project, helmed by Goutam Ghose. While the film originally went on floors in 2019, the filmmaker soon had to hit the brakes on the shooting due to the pandemic. Almost three years on, Singh and Italian actor Marco Leonardi have reprised their roles as the director conducts a schedule in Mumbai.

mid-day laid its hands on pictures from the set as the leading lady shot for key scenes. Singh can be seen in a saree and sporting minimal make-up. A source says, “The character required her to go de-glam.”

The film looks at the issues surrounding human displacement, through the story of a couple and their child. The insider adds, “The unit will soon head to Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh for a short stint, post which it will be a wrap on the film. It is being shot in Hindi and English, and will be later dubbed in Italian.” The story has been penned by Ghose and Jagannath Guha, along with Italian scriptwriters Amedeo Paganini and Sergio Scapagnini.

