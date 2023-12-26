Christmas 2023: Esha Deol spends quality time with Dharmendra and Hema Malini; Sunny dances to Bobby’s famous ‘Jamal Kudu’

Christmas 2023: While the veteran actor Dharmendra spent some quality time with Esha Deol, Hema Malini, and Ahana, Sunny Deol took his time out to spend the eve with his teddy as he danced to the famous Jamal Kadu song

In Pic: Esha Deol, Dharmendra and Sunny Deol

2023 has undoubtedly been the year of the Deols, with Dharmendra smashing it with 'Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani,' Sunny Deol wooing the audience with 'Gadar 2,' and Bobby Deol receiving praise for his role in 'Animal.' Now, the family has decided to end the year on an even happier note as they celebrate Christmas. While the veteran actor Dharmendra spent some quality time with Esha Deol, Hema Malini, and Ahana, Sunny Deol took his time out to spend the eve with his teddy as he danced to the famous Jamal Kadu song.

A while ago, Esha Deol took to her Instagram and posted pictures from her Christmas celebration. She also shared pictures on her stories. In one of the snapshots, the actress was seen with her parents Hema and Dharmendra and her sister Ahana Deol Vohra. While her post has pictures with father Dharmendra, the two were seen wearing red clothes with Santa hats that had 'Deol' written on them. Hema Malini, who looked super happy while posing with the family, wore a red kurta set. While posting the photos, Esha wrote, 'Merry Christmas (accompanied by Christmas trees, red hearts, Santa Claus, and a nazar amulet emoji).'

On the other side, Sunny Deol posted a video of himself with a cute teddy bear. In the video, Sunny Deol can be seen standing in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree as he dances to brother Bobby Deol's famous song 'Jamal Kadu.'

Recently, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol came together to grace the Koffee couch, and during the episode, Sunny Deol shared his love for a teddy bear. During their 'Koffee with Karan' episode, they also talked about their relationship with Esha and Ahana Deol. Dismissing any kind of animosity, Sunny said, 'They are my sisters. That is what it is. Nothing changes that. They were very happy.' Bobby, too, echoed the thoughts of his brother and repeated, 'Nothing changes that.'

On the work front, Sunny Deol will be collaborating with Aamir Khan for another patriotic film named ‘Lahore 1947’. There are rumors of 'Border 2' also doing rounds. On the other hand, Bobby was most recently seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s 'Animal.'