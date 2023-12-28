Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif took to their social media handle to give a glimpse of their Christmas celebration this year

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's late Christmas celebration comes with a Punjabi twist

Christmas 2023: Vicky Kaushal dropped a picture with Katrina Kaif late on Wednesday night giving a glimpse of their celebration. Fans who were waiting for the couple to share their holiday season pictures were happy to see the new picture of the couple. The picture shared by Vicky sees him kiss Katrina as she blushes. There is a well-decorated and lit Christmas tree in the background. While Vicky wore a Santa hat, Katrina wore a mini hat attached to a band on her head.

Sharing the picture, Vicky wrote, "Christmas is when you are here," hinting at the reason for the late Christmas 2023 celebration at the Kaushal household. Vicky's brother Sunny and actor Angad Bedi were also present at the celebration and the three men brought a Punjabi twist to the Christmas party.

They shared a video of them dancing to Punjabi version of Jingle Bells. 'Meri Teri Saadi saareaan di Christmas," wrote Vicky sharing the video. While Sunny and Vicky are seen in a white t-shirt, Angad was seen in a pyjama. Vicky also shared a group picture from the party and captioned it 'Chaddi buddies'.

Angad Bedi shared the same video with a different audio; he added the song 'Lakk Tunoo Tunoo' to the video and wrote, "Bas chad deyo khulla punjabiyaan nu.. and see the result @vickykaushal09 @sunsunnykhez @nehadhupia wants video credit!!!"

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. The couple hosted grand wedding celebrations at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan from December 7-9, 2021. The ceremonies included Mehendi, Haldi, sangeet, and the final wedding ceremony.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina is basking in the success of 'Tiger 3'. The third installment of the 'Tiger' franchise is a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of 'War' and 'Pathaan'. The film also has a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan. Just like the two previous instalments -- 'Ek Tha Tiger' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai' -- the film focuses on a new mission involving RA&W agent Tiger (Salman) and ISI agent Zoya (Katrina Kaif). 'Ek Tha Tiger', released in 2012, was directed by Kabir Khan. In 2017, the franchise came up with a sequel titled 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. Its sequel was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Katrina will be next seen in the thriller film 'Merry Christmas' alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Vicky, on the other hand, will be next seen in an upcoming untitled romantic drama film. Helmed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Karan Johar the film also stars Triptii Dimri and Ammy Vrik in the lead roles.