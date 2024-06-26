The movie is pushed to a later date given the heavy reliance on visual effects and action sequences.

Atlee, Jio Studios, A for Apple Studios & Cine1 Studios' next big action entertainer ‘Baby John’ starring Varun Dhawan is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. The makers have now announced a new worldwide release date 25th December 2024, Christmas, adding to the festive cheer.

The movie is pushed to a later date given the heavy reliance on visual effects and action sequences. The team requires additional time to perfect every detail, ensuring that 'Baby John' meets the high expectations of the audience. Christmas release makes it a perfect time for this out-and-out massy entertainer.

The film marks the Hindi film debut of Keerthy Suresh and also features Wamiqa Gabbi, who is making her silver screen debut. The electrifying star cast also includes Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav in the action entertainer. ‘Baby John’ is an S Thaman musical.

Jio Studios Presents, ‘Baby John’ in association with Atlee and Cine1 Studios. A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios Production, the film is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande. Directed by Kalees, ‘Baby John’ is set to theatrically release on 25th December 2024.

Besides that, Varun is also gearing up for 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', the Hindi series that has been created by Raj and DK. It is described as a gritty spy action thriller with the heartwarming allure of a love story and is set against the vibrant tapestry of the 1990s.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saqib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher are also part of the Indian Citadel world. The show is an Indian adaptation of the international series, which was created by the Russo brothers. The global version of the series stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden.

Varun will also be seen in 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' with Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf. It marks the third collaboration of Varun with Shashank after 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' and 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' and the second collaboration with Janhvi after their romantic drama film 'Bawaal'. Written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is produced by Karan Johar under his company Dharma Productions. It is all set to hit the theatres on April 18, 2025.