×
Breaking News
Mumbai: At 35.2 degrees Celsius, Santacruz was hottest place in subcontinent on Wednesday
Mumbai: 11 months, 3,960 cyber cases, only 245 cracked
Mumbai: 14 years after escaping law, ‘thief’ nabbed thanks to tattoo
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aftab Poonawala’s narco test successful, say Delhi police
Mumbai: Parking plaza in busy Dadar now resembles a junkyard

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Cirkus Trailer Ranveer Singh turns electric man Deepika Padukone makes special appearance

'Cirkus' Trailer: Ranveer Singh turns electric man; Deepika Padukone makes special appearance

Updated on: 02 December,2022 02:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Rohit Shetty's directorial promises 4 times the fun and 4 times the confusion. The film will be released on December 23

'Cirkus' Trailer: Ranveer Singh turns electric man; Deepika Padukone makes special appearance

Still from Cirkus trailer


The trailer of Rohit Shetty's upcoming film 'Cirkus' has been unveiled. The film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead, marking the director-actor's second collaboration after Simmba. 


The trailer begins with introducing us to Ranveer Singh as electric man in a circus. Ranveer, however, is confused why he is so and sets  out to find answers with his close friend Varun Sharma. The film is set in a vibrant, loud, colorful colony filled with caricaturish characters. What ensues is series of confusion as Ranveer and Varun soon figure that they have their doppelgangers in the town. 



There is a surprise in the end of the trailer as we see Deepika Padukone as part of a special song. She dances alongside Ranveer Singh dressed in a pink saree.


Sharing the trailer, Ranveer called it Rohit Shetty's comedy-verse. The trailer also has a 'Golmaal' connection. The trailer ends with a scene of Jamnadas Orphanage, which is the place the characters of Golmaal grow up as kids. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sidharth Jadhav, Sanjay Mishra, and others. Directed by Rohit Shetty, Cirkus is set to release theatrically this Christmas on 23rd December 2022.

Also Read: Karan Johar says Ranveer Singh is perfect for his biopic

 

Will Ayushmann Khurrana`s `An Action Hero` do wonders for the Box office?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
ranveer singh deepika padukone Entertainment News bollywood news rohit shetty jacqueline fernandez pooja hegde

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK