Breaking News
Maharashtra: Highway cops warned about Khopoli accident spot eight times in 3 years
Mumbai: 15 years and five govts later, Bandra station remains a dump
Maharashtra: Woman gets museum to add ‘Chhatrapati’ to Shivaji London display
Mumbai: BMC to finally revamp Vikhroli hospital
Mumbai: BMC to set up labs for astronomy in its schools
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Coffee date with Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt

Coffee date with Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt?

Updated on: 18 April,2023 08:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Hiren Kotwani | hiren.kotwani@mid-day.com

Top

KJo set to bring Koffee with Karan 8 by June-end; sources say host keen to open season with Ranbir-Alia or SRK

Coffee date with Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Listen to this article
Coffee date with Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt?
x
00:00

Last September, Karan Johar had announced that his talk show, Koffee with Karan, had been renewed for another season. It looks like we’ll be getting our weekly dose of celebrity banter and gossip soon. We hear that the eighth edition of the filmmaker-host’s popular chat show is scheduled to begin streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from June-end.




So, who will grace the couch in the upcoming season? Sources say that the chat show regulars — from Kareena Kapoor Khan to Ranveer Singh, from Akshay Kumar to Johar’s ‘students’ Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra — are on the guest list. But it is heard that Johar is keen to open the season with actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.


Also Read: Makers of 'Animal' announce wrap of their London schedule

A source reveals, “Karan wants to feature new combinations in this instalment. Ranbir and Alia top his list. While Alia opened the last three editions, Karan knows that the audience is keen to know more about the couple’s married life and parenthood. So, he is hoping to bring them on the couch. He would also love to have Shah Rukh Khan, who was conspicuous by his absence in the last edition, feature in the opening episode or the season finale.”

The director’s next, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, is slated to release on July 28. So, there is a possibility that a special episode will be shot with the principal cast of Singh, Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

 

karan johar koffee with karan alia bhatt ranbir kapoor Kareena Kapoor ranveer singh Akshay Kumar bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK