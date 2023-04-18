Coffee date with Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt?

KJo set to bring Koffee with Karan 8 by June-end; sources say host keen to open season with Ranbir-Alia or SRK

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Last September, Karan Johar had announced that his talk show, Koffee with Karan, had been renewed for another season. It looks like we’ll be getting our weekly dose of celebrity banter and gossip soon. We hear that the eighth edition of the filmmaker-host’s popular chat show is scheduled to begin streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from June-end.

So, who will grace the couch in the upcoming season? Sources say that the chat show regulars — from Kareena Kapoor Khan to Ranveer Singh, from Akshay Kumar to Johar’s ‘students’ Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra — are on the guest list. But it is heard that Johar is keen to open the season with actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

A source reveals, “Karan wants to feature new combinations in this instalment. Ranbir and Alia top his list. While Alia opened the last three editions, Karan knows that the audience is keen to know more about the couple’s married life and parenthood. So, he is hoping to bring them on the couch. He would also love to have Shah Rukh Khan, who was conspicuous by his absence in the last edition, feature in the opening episode or the season finale.”

The director’s next, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, is slated to release on July 28. So, there is a possibility that a special episode will be shot with the principal cast of Singh, Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.