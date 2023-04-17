The makers of the much awaited crime-drama 'Animal' have just announced the wrap up of their London schedule

Pic/ Viral Bhayani's Instagram

Listen to this article Makers of 'Animal' announce wrap of their London schedule x 00:00

The makers of the much awaited crime-drama 'Animal' have just announced the wrap up of their London schedule. In a post made by Viral Bhayani on his Instagram feed, Bollywood stars Bobby Deol and Rabir Kapoor can be seen celebrating the wrap-up party of the schedule as they cut the cake together and Ranbir gives Deol a kiss on the cheek.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The caption of the video read, "Animal co-stars Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor celebrate the wrap up party of the London schedule. We are excited to watch them together on screen"

'Animal' is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who made his directorial debut in Bollywood with 2019 blockbuster 'Kabir Singh', a remake of his 2017 Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy'. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures. 'Animal' also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri in pivotal roles.

Also read: Alia Bhatt gives Ranbir Kapoor a kiss as they get clicked by paps on their first wedding anniversary

'Animal' is said to revolve around a gangster family, with Anil playing Ranbir’s father and Mandanna, his wife.

The film will mark Ranbir's first collaboration with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the actor will be seen as a ruthless gangster. So, how does he approach his career’s first grey role? With a fair amount of trepidation, Ranbir admits. “I was [stunned] to hear the script. It’s the most shocking part I have ever done. I am scared to rejoin that film. It is a great opportunity for me as an actor. No one expects me to do such a role. I hope the audience is ready for that film from me,” he says.

The makers had unveiled the first look of Kapoor on their official social media handles last year in December. The actor is seen in a rugged avatar, holding an axe and lighting a cigarette. "We are happy to unveil the first glimpse to the audiences. Ranbir's look in the poster very well justifies the gist of the film and we're confident that the audience will witness a film that they deserve," the producers said in a joint statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@sandeepreddy.vanga)

The film is scheduled to be released countrywide in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.