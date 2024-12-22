Breaking News
BR Ambedkar memorial at Indu Mill in Dadar to be completed by Dec 2025: Shinde
Traffic to be eased between EEH and BKC as new connector to be opened next week
Portfolio allocation: Fadnavis keeps Home, Ajit Pawar gets Finance and Shinde Urban Development
Maharashtra budget session to begin from March 3
Four-year-old boy killed after being hit by car in Wadala; driver held
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Comedian Sunil Grovers THIS family photo will make you go awww

Comedian Sunil Grover's THIS family photo will make you go awww

Updated on: 22 December,2024 02:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Bollywood actor and comedian Sunil Grover who recently returned to The Kapil Sharma Show after a six year-long gap posted a picture with his furry friends

Comedian Sunil Grover's THIS family photo will make you go awww

pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Comedian Sunil Grover's THIS family photo will make you go awww
x
00:00

Comedian-actor Sunil Grover recently shared a heartwarming photo of himself with his furry friends on social media.


The picture shows Sunil smiling while posing with his four adorable dogs. On Sunday, the comedian took to his Instagram handle and shared the sweet image of him with his four cute furry companions.


In the photo, Grover, dressed in a black outfit, is seen sitting with three little puppies, while a bigger dog stands in front of him. Alongside the shot, he captioned it with "kaarvaan."


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunil Grover (@whosunilgrover)

In the image, Sunil is surrounded by his playful and energetic furry companions. One dog is perched on his lap, another is standing beside him, and two more are playfully looking at the camera.

Sunil's love for animals is no secret to his followers. He has often spoken about his affection for pets in interviews and has shared glimpses of his time spent with his dogs in the past. This latest post, however, seems to have struck a special chord, with fans enjoying the rare, off-screen side of the actor.

Meanwhile, the Jawan actor has reunited with Kapil Sharma on the Netflix show “The Great Indian Kapil Show” after they had a fallout, allegedly on a flight while returning to India from a tour in Australia in 2017. Grover joined the team after a gap of over six years.

Grover became a household name with his iconic fictional characters, Gutthi in “Comedy Nights With Kapil” and Dr. Mashoor Gulati on “The Kapil Sharma Show.” However, his relationship with Kapil Sharma hit a rough patch in 2018 after a heated argument during their return from a show in Australia. Following the fallout, Sunil distanced himself from Kapil and stopped collaborating with him. The two finally reconciled earlier this year when Kapil announced his Netflix show, marking their long-awaited reunion.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sunil grover bollywood bollywood news Bollywood Buzz Entertainment News Entertainment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK