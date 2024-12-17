Comedian Kapil Sharma has responded to allegations of racism against him after the airing of the finale episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Comedian Kapil Sharma hosted 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' on Netflix had its season finale last weekend. The finale of season 2 saw the team of 'Baby John' in attendance. Actors Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, director Kalees and presenter Atlee attended the show. After the episode was aired, netizens took offense at the question asked by Kapil to filmmaker Atlee. The comedian was called out for being 'racist' towards the filmmaker. Now, the comedian has recated to one such tweet on X.

A user shared a clip from the episode where Kapil asks Atlee, "When you get to meet a star for the first time, do they ask, where is Atlee?”, to which the Jawan director replied, “I understood your question. I’ll try to answer. I’m actually very thankful to AR Murugadoss sir because he produced my first film. He asked for a script, but he didn’t see how I was looking or whether I’m capable of it or not. But, he loved my narration. I think the world should see that. We should not judge by appearance. You have to judge by your heart.”

Sharing the clip, the user wrote, "Kapil Sharma subtly insults Atlee's looks? Atlee responds like a boss: Don't judge by appearance, judge by the heart."

Kapil Sharma responds to racist allegations

Responding to the tweet by the user, Sharma wrote, "Dear sir, can you pls explain me where n when I talked about looks in this video ? pls don’t spread hate on social media 🙏 thank you. (guys watch n decide by yourself, don’t follow any body’s tweet like a sheep)."

Dear sir, can you pls explain me where n when I talked about looks in this video ? pls don’t spread hate on social media 🙏 thank you. (guys watch n decide by yourself, don’t follow any body’s tweet like a sheep). https://t.co/PdsxTo8xjg — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) December 17, 2024

However, netizens were not happy with Sharma's justification. Responding to Sharma's tweet, a user cross-questioned, "There can only be 2 meanings, one he is a small-time unestablished director, another you are talking about his colour. What else did you mean sir? Could you explain?"

Another user commented, "Dear Kapil, if Atlee was good looking, would you have asked the same question to him ? That means this question was asked because of his appearance."

"You didn’t talk. but you implied directly and laughed when atlee said he’s understanding where you were hinting at. shame on you kapil," wrote another.

Meanwhile, some people also came in support of Kapil Sharma. "Exactly your question was asked in a different way and it was not insulting at all," a user mentioned.

Chinmayii Sripaada slams Kapil

Earlier, singer Chinmayii Sripaada slammed the comedian for his remarks. She wrote, “Will they never stop these crass and racist jibes at his skin color in the name of ‘comedy’? Someone with the amount of influence and clout like Kapil Sharma saying something like this is disappointing and unfortunately, not surprising.”

Will they never stop these crass and racist jibes at his skin color in the name of ‘comedy’?



Someone with the amount of influence and clout like Kapil Sharma saying something like this is disappointing and unfortunately, not surprising. https://t.co/63WjcoqHzA — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) December 15, 2024