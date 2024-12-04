Comedian Sunil Pal's wife Sarita had filed a missing complaint on Tuesday after he failed to return home on the day he said he would. The comedian was found hours later by the police

Sunil Pal

Listen to this article Comedian Sunil Pal goes missing after show, found hours later x 00:00

Comedian Sunil Pal briefly went missing after his wife could not contact him post a show. The comedian had travelled outside the city to perform a show. When he did not return on the pre-decided date, his wife Sarita reached the Santacruz police station in Mumbai in great distress. His phone was also unreachable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sunil Pal goes missing, later found

The comedian's wife filed a missing complaint of her husband. According to the information, the comedian had gone to do a show outside Mumbai, and was supposed to come back home on Tuesday but did not show up. The police immediately began their investigation and started by gathering information about Sunil Pal from people close to him.

However, a report in Times of India has said that the comedian was found by the police hours later. Trade analyst Girish Wankhede told ETimes that the comedian was in a problem, but is on his way back from Delhi to Mumbai.

Paparazzo Viral Bhayani also took to Instagram to share a screenshot of his team member's chat with Sarita inquiring about Sunil. Responding to the query Sarita confirmed that Sunil has been found. "Sunil ji se baat ho gayee. He spoke to Police."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

About Sunil Pal

Sunil Pal is an Indian comedian, actor and voice actor, who has played comic roles in various Bollywood films. He was the winner of the first season of the comedy show ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’.

In 2010, he wrote and directed a comedy film, ‘Bhavnao Ko Samjho’, which featured 51 stand-up comedians including Siraj Khan, Johnny Lever, Raju Srivastav, Kapil Sharma, Navin Prabhakar, Ahsaan Qureshi, Sudesh lehri and others.

Sunil often disses many established comedians of Bollywood including Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Tanmay Bhat, and Rohan Joshi.

Sunil Pal has been vocal about his dissatisfaction with Kapil Sharma’s transition to Netflix with his streaming show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’.

He recently criticised Sunil Grover’s portrayal of a woman on the show, describing it as “cheap” and “vulgar”. He shared that he finds Sunil’s character of Dafli, for which he dresses in a saree and engages in comedic antics. He argued that the actor’s representation of women is “desperate” and his actions, such as sitting on people’s laps, are distasteful.