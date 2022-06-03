Breaking News
Marathi signboards deadline extended to June 30 now
If cases rise rapidly in the next 15 days, mask mandate will be back: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Relief from flooding unlikely for motorists
Mumbai: Three members of Kapole society board tender resignation over corruption allegations
Maharashtra ATS nabs LeT operative from Jammu and Kashmir
Loan apps case: Cops don’t help, what do we do, ask victims
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Coming together for cinema

Coming together for cinema

Updated on: 03 June,2022 07:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Hema and Sunny, who refrain from making public appearances together, to attend MIFF’s closing ceremony

Coming together for cinema

Sunny Deol and Hema Malini


Ever since she married Dharmendra in 1980, Hema Malini has been cordial — although politely distant — to Sunny and Bobby Deol, Dharmendra’s sons from his previous marriage. Over the years, Malini has rarely made a public appearance with the Deols. The fact was further emphasised when Sunny and Bobby were conspicuous by their absence at half-sister Esha Deol’s wedding in 2012. However, it looks like Malini and Sunny will come together at the closing ceremony of the ongoing Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) 2022. 
 
The two actors will join renowned filmmaker Shyam Benegal, actors Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari, among others, as guests of honour at the event in Worli on June 4. Confirming the guest list, Ravinder Bhakar, director, MIFF, and managing director, National Film Development Corporation, says, “MIFF 2022 has been a joyous experience after the pandemic for cinephiles, filmmakers and student delegates. The films have struck new conversations, and vital interactions among filmmakers were highlighted. We are honoured to have our esteemed guests coming for the closing ceremony.” Malini and Sunny reportedly last made a public appearance together at the 2002 Zee Cine Awards.





Show full article

sunny deol hema malini dharmendra bobby deol bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK