'Conman' Sukesh Chandrashekhar, currently in a Delhi jail, has reportedly gifted a yacht to actress Jacqueline Fernandez for her birthday. The yacht is named after her. Sukesh revealed this in a letter to Jacqueline, who is celebrating her birthday on Sunday.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar's birthday gift to Jacqueline Fernandez:

According to Sukesh, it's the same yacht that Jacqueline chose back in 2021. He mentioned in his letter that the yacht, named "Lady Jacqueline," will be delivered this month and that all taxes have been paid, making it completely legitimate.

In honour of the actor's birthday, the conman has promised to donate Rs 15 crore and provide 300 homes for the families affected by the Wayanad landslide disaster.

The letter full of promises read as follows:

"My Baby Girl, My Bomma, Jacqueline,

- Baby, wishing you a very, very, very Happy Birthday. God bless you with all the success, health, and everything you wish for this year. Love you, my Jaan.

- As I always say, people grow older every year, but you grow younger and even more beautiful each year.

- This is my favorite celebration of the year that I wait for—"Celebrating You." It’s one more year of this celebration without us being together, but our thoughts and souls are connected, no matter how far apart we are.

- Baby, I have a very special birthday gift for you.

- With our pet hospital in Bangalore nearing completion this year, I wanted to give you something truly special for your birthday.

- I know what would truly make you happy is serving the welfare of animals and helping those in need. So, for your birthday, I’ve pledged a donation of Rs 15 crores for the welfare of the landslide victims in Wayanad, Kerala. I’ve also pledged 300 homes for the victims of the Wayanad landslide tragedy. This is your birthday gift, baby.

- I know that no jet, yacht, Birkin bag, or diamond could bring you as much happiness as helping those in need. That’s why I’ve deployed a full team to work with the government of Kerala to carry out the pledges on this special day of yours. I hope this brings you immense happiness.

- But wait, there’s more, baby. I know how much you love beaches, and we’ve always talked about spending two months each year sailing.

- So, your second birthday gift is a yacht! It’s the same beautiful boat you chose in 2021. The build is complete, and it will be delivered this month. It’s named "Lady Jacqueline." I can’t wait to sail with you. And don’t worry, no one can take it away because it’s all tax-paid and fully legitimate.

- Baby, I’m missing you like crazy. I’ll miss seeing that little girl excitement while you cut the cake. But I promise you, the wait for us to be together won’t be long. I’m going to make up for all the pain I’ve caused you, my love.

- Thank you for always inspiring me and giving me strength, baby. Happy Birthday, my love, my Jackie. August 11th, 2025, will be celebrated together in Romeo and Juliet style. I love you super crazy, my Bomma.

- To all the fans of Jackie, I had announced 100 "iPhone 15 Pro" giveaways for making “Yimmy Yimmy” a superhit. I heartfully thank everyone for the love and crazy support given. On this beautiful day of my love Jackie’s birthday, I am announcing the 100 lucky winners, randomly selected from YouTube by my team, as listed below.

- The winners are requested to email their contact details and address from their official YouTube-registered ID that was selected for the delivery of the iPhone."

About Sukesh's arrest

Sukesh was arrested on May 29, 2015, on charges of cheating and criminal conspiracy under Sections 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code, as well as under certain sections of the Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act and the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act.

Although he was granted bail by the Bombay High Court last month, he remains in jail due to several other cases filed against him.