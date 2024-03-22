Breaking News
Sukesh Chandrashekhar thanks Jacqueline Fernandez for ‘the best’ birthday gift in new love letter

Updated on: 22 March,2024 12:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Sukesh Chandrashekhar has thanked Jacqueline Fernandez for her new song "Yimmy Yimmy". According to Sukesh, this song is an early present from Jacqueline to him

Jacqueline Fernandez received another love letter from Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Jacqueline Fernandez has been making headlines, with her name surfacing in a 200 crore money laundering case. On one hand, the actress claims herself to be a victim, while on the other hand, Sukesh Chandrashekhar has allegedly been sending her love letters expressing his affection. Ahead of his birthday on 25th March, Sukesh has shared yet another letter for Jacqueline.


As per Pinkvilla, in this new letter, while calling her "baby", Sukesh has thanked Jacqueline for her new song "Yimmy Yimmy". According to Sukesh, this song is an early present from Jacqueline to him and is inspired by their story.


“My Baby, Thank You So Much for my Birthday Gift which is on 25th March, But I Rather Call this my early Birthday Present. Baby, this is the Best Gift I would ever get in my life. The Gift I am talking about is your Newly Released Song 'Yimmy Yimmy'. Baby, I was stunned when I heard the Song. Every word, every line in the song is clearly about Me, our story, and overall about us. Knowingly, unknowingly I don’t know, But the truth is the Truth. it’s clear out there. I am sure everyone who hears it or has heard would agree.”


Chandrasekhar further wrote, “People had so many Questions and Unwanted Comments about our Relationship, You have Silenced everyone By doing this Song, I am Sure all have got their Answer.”

Sukesh further added, “Baby, you have given, rather struck on me like a thunderbolt. You look so pretty, so pretty in that song. I have my heart beat raised to another level, every time I watch it.”

The conman in his letter asked netizens to make this song the biggest hit of the year and promised an iPhone pro to the top 100 fans. “Baby my Bomma, Birthday without your Presence is not a celebration in any way, But this year is special, due to this song of yours, which I consider knowingly, unknowingly, directly, indirectly, you Released on my Birthday Month, is a celebration for me,” he further added.

Revealing why he loves her so much, Sukesh wrote, “Jacqueline, her love keeps me alive. Jacqueline Fernandez runs through every cell in my body. Jacqueline is my heartbeat. Jacqueline is the power of my strength.”

While ending his letter, Sukesh shared that he couldn’t wait to go on his knees again. He concluded the note by saying, “Baby, I am gonna make sure our life is gonna be Super Colorful Than One Can Ever Imagine, like the Colours played on Holi. You don’t fail to Make me fall in love Crazy with you Over and Over Again.”

