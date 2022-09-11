Couple Goals! Zaid came a few years later but as a male version of me: Gauahar Khan

Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan join mid-day.com's 'Couple Goals'
Gauahar and Zaid
Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan feature in the latest episode of mid-day.com's 'Couple Goals.' The couple opens about their love story, from meeting at a grocery store, to romantic dates, having their wedding during the pandemic and much more!
Also Read: Exclusive! Gauahar Khan: I pick characters that will impact my career, it's not just to earn some bucks
Gauahar told mid-day.com, "The sentence...'they lived happily ever after, goes with our story.' At a time when both of us had given up on love and I was definitely not looking to get married, we met each other in the most unusual circumstances. We realised we are meant to be together. I've never met someone who is as close to the person that I am, the family person that I am, a balanced person. I was meant to meet him somehow, just that he was supposed to come a few years later than me. God said 'wait girl, he's coming after you,' but I was in a hurry to meet people. He came a few years later but exactly as a male version of me. So, 'they lived happily ever after'"
Play Quiz: How well do you know Akshay Kumar?