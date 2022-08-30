Watch video! Couple Goals: Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin reveal their first impression of each other

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin join mid-day.com's 'Couple Goals'
Jasmin and Aly/Instagram
Popular couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin who star together in the new song ''Sajaunga Lutkar Bhi' join the latest episode of mid-day.com's 'Couple Goals.'
The couple in a chat with mid-day.com, revealed their first meeting and impression of each other. Aly said, "We met at the airport but I was busy watching the FIFA World cup. So I just greeted everyone quickly and got busy with the match. I started mimicking everyone in the plane, including Jasmin and she suddenly made an entry."
Jasmin added, "I suddenly entered from the bathroom and thought we didn't have any proper communication or introduction and he is already mimicking me! I found him funny and entertaining, I started enjoying his company. Then I realised it's best to spend time with him." Aly adds with a laugh, "Funny ladke hi baazi maar jaate hai."
Jasmin and Aly were already friends but had their big love confession on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss. Recalling the time where Bigg Boss played cupid Jasmin says, "If not for Bigg Boss, would Aly ever confess? Even if he did he would ask 'when did I say that?' Now the whole world has proof that he confessed his love for me."
Watch video to know more!
Also Read: Watch video! Amaal Mallik: Jasmin Bhasin and I are working towards something together