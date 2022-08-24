Jasmin Bhasin to recreate 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani'?

One look at Jasmin in this song and you will be floored at how simple and stunning she looks

Jasmin Bhasin

A picture of Jasmin Bhasin donning a saree in the rain has surfaced on the internet and speculation is that she is all set to recreate the iconic Raveena Tandon song 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani'. One look at Jasmin in this song and you will be floored at how simple and stunning she looks. In fact, at first glance, she looks like Katrina Kaif from the 'Sooryavanshi' song, which was also a recreation of 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani'.

Also Read: Exclusive! Shaheer Sheikh: Jasmin Bhasin and I clicked from the word go

Word is abuzz as to who will be the handsome hunk starring opposite her in this said project and we are equally keen to know more. This picture indeed teases her fans and has got them hoping for the best pairing in a project they have ever seen. We can’t wait to see what’s in the pipeline for this beautiful actress and who will be the actor along with her. Any guesses?

Also Read: ‘We love the way Mohsin Khan and Jasmin Bhasin carried Pyar Karte Ho Na,’ say Javed-Mohsin

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal