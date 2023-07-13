Court dismisses stay on a film based on Sushant Singh Rajput’s life

The Delhi High Court has denied a stay of the streaming of a film based on the life of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput

The Delhi High Court has denied a stay of the streaming of a film based on the life of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In June 2021, the film 'Nyay: The Justice' was released on an OTT platform.

The court denied Sushant's father's request for an interlocutory injunction in his action against the filmmakers. The court ruled that a ban could not be requested at this time since the film had already been released on one platform and was likely watched by thousands of people.

Justice C Hari Shankar dismissed the plea of Sushant’s father saying, “To fasten a legal right, on something as fleeting as a celebrity, appears to be an oxymoron”. He added, “Law cannot allow itself to be a vehicle to promote celebrity culture."

“It does not appear permissible, in our constitutional scheme which guarantees equality to individuals and in which equality is a cherished preambular goal, to countenance an extra bundle of rights which would be available for enjoyment only to celebrities,” the court said.

The court in its judgement added that the right to privacy, the right to publicity, and the personality rights vested in Sushant Singh Rajput are not heritable. They died with the death of the actor. "The said rights, therefore, did not survive for espousal by the plaintiff,” the court said.

Meanwhile, a year after Sushant's death, ‘Nyay: The Justice’ was released on an OTT platform in June 2021. On June 14, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment. There have been several speculations surrounding his death. CBI is still investigating the case.

He was last seen in the film 'Dil Bechara,' which was released on July 24, 2020, over a month after his untimely death. Sushant was a popular TV actor who played Manav in the serial 'Pavitra Rishta'. He made his Bollywood Debut with 'Kai Po Che'. The actor shot to stardom after appearing in the film 'Chhichhore' opposite Shraddha Kapoor. He also appeared in 'Kedarnath,' with Sara Ali Khan. The actor was adored by his fans, who never missed an opportunity to make him trend on Twitter.